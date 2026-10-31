The landscape in the NHL to start the 2026-27 season is more reminiscent of the transfer portal era we are in the midst of across college football. Players are airing their grievances publicly now, and the sanctity of preserving team unity to outside observers is no longer the standard.

With the report Friday that reigning MVP Nikita Kucherov would not resign with the Tampa Bay Lightning, it continued a trend of disgruntled players of long tenure wanting out of their current situations.

Kucherov has spent his entire 12-year career in Tampa Bay, and at age 32 will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck reportedly made his demands known in August through his agent, when he was still a Winnipeg Jet. Hellebuyck would skip training camp in Winnipeg and the team suspended him in September, before finally dealing the former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner.

The final number is IN:



Connor Hellebuyck's suspension has officially ended, and he's forfeited nearly $1M of his $8.5M salary for this season, per https://t.co/Cn2rzppCnr 😳



Was the holdout worth it for Hellebuyck? 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Ljt9xnoXxP — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 23, 2026

The two month saga for Hellebuyck prior to his departure from Winnipeg captured a lot of attention during a slower news cycle during the NHL offseason. While Hellebuyck has moved on and looked great in his New Jersey debut, another player is waging a costly war with his current team.

Larkin Losing the bag Daily

If Hollywood scripted a feel-good sports movie where the hometown kid makes it big, Dylan Larkin's story could write the script itself. Born in Waterford, a suburb north of Detroit, Larkin played hockey at the University of Michigan and was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Red Wings. in 2015 Larkin would make his professional debut with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

After 12 seasons and a captaincy in Detroit, Larkin requested a trade during the past offseason. Larkin has a no-trade clause, but apparently that excludes a long list of teams including the Florida Panthers.

@emilymkaplan gives us the latest on Dylan Larkin's trade request ✍️ pic.twitter.com/PxYvlOripf — ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2026

Larkin has informed the Red Wings he would not suit up and the team responded by suspending him without pay as they look for a trade partner.

Meanwhile, players such as Larkin are naming the Panthers as a desired destination. Bill Zito has built a championship culture, while owner Vinny Viola has opened the checkbook to provide state-of-the art faclities.

The top six forwards for the Panthers all have no movement clauses in the contracts, along with star defenseman Seth Jones. In this wild season where players are jumping ship, everyone should take a moment to appreciate what kind of culture has been built in Sunrise.