The Florida Panthers have started their 2026-27 season with a bang. On opening night, they defeated the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 1-0 in overtime, crashing their banner-raising party. The greatest part of the victory is how the defense successfully shut down the Hurricanes, giving them only 15 shots through nearly 65 minutes of play.

But one of the biggest reasons that the team also won the game was because of how efficient their penalty kill was. Forward Brady Tkachuk calls it something that "stirs the drink" for the team, and the stat sheet backs that up. They shut down all six of Carolina's power-play opportunities, including a five-on-three advantage. This is even more impressive considering that their power-play was the sixth-best in the NHL last season and the tenth-best in the playoffs last year. However, they do need to find a way to stay out of the box for the next 83 regular-season games.



While in the faceoff circle, the team only won 29% of their draws shorthanded. It is something they need to work on, but they still managed to get the job done.





Sep 29, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) waits for a face off during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first regular-season game since April 14, 2025, Aleksander Barkov was featured in two minutes and 19 seconds of shorthanded time. Anton Lundell, a much younger forward, was given more of the reins on shorthanded ice time, with four minutes and 11 seconds. This also includes a shot on goal within that timeframe. Defenseman Gustav Forsling led the team in time on ice shorthanded with five minutes and 37 seconds. Eetu Luostarinen had the second most shorthanded ice time with three minutes and 49 seconds worth.

Although the fourth line had a rough game, they did manage to find some success on the kill. Carolina's first man advantage, which came a little more than two minutes into the second period, was cut to an immensely short 22 seconds due to Garnet Hathaway drawing a call while attempting a short-handed chance. He also generated a takeaway. Lars Eller, who had a little more than two minutes of shorthanded ice time, won 22% of his faceoffs.

On To the Next One

With that strong penalty kill performane, they can ride a wave into Thursday night. But it comes with a strong test against a high-flying San Jose Sharks squad. Last regular season, forward and captain Macklin Celebrini piled up 33 points on the man advantage (eight goals, 25 assists). Him, along with fowards Will Smith and Alexander Wennberg, combined for 24 power play goals.

If the penalty kill wants to continue to prove their legitimacy,, they need a way to keep that hot streak going in San Jose on Thursday night.