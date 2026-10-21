Florida Panthers put trust in Schmid and Black to fill in for goalie Markstrom

Competent depth is essential to survive and thrive through an NHL season. The Florida Panthers will learn how their reserves at the most vital position measure up with goalie Jacob Markstrom out for the next couple of weeks.

That includes an experienced replacement in Akira Schmid and an intriguing unknown in 6-foot-8 rookie Cooper Black, who was called up from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

When Black makes his first start for the Panthers —coach Paul Maurice indicated that could come as soon as Thursday at Pittsburgh — he will become the tallest to start a game in the NHL.

The Panthers have a good idea of what to expect from veteran backup Schmid, who is slated to step into the starting role when the Panthers begin a four-game trip Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Ottawa.

Schmid was signed to provide an experienced netminder behind Markstrom, who suffered an upper-body injury during practice Monday. According to reports, he took a hard shot off a shoulder.

The 26-year-old Swiss has appeared in 86 games (68 starts) in six NHL seasons. He is 2-1 this season for the Panthers with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage.

“It's not his first time,” Maurice said of Schmid, adding, “There’s some pressure on that number one job, so it’s a great opportunity for both of them.”

Akira Schmid to get bulk of work with Markstrom out

Schmid saw his most action in 2025-26, when he appeared in 34 games (29 starts) for the Vegas Golden Knights, going 16-10-6 with a 2.59 GGA and .893 save percentage. His career numbers are 2.69, .897.

With Markstrom on injured reserve, he will miss at least seven days. On Tuesday, Maurice said he expects the veteran to be out 10 to 14 days.

While Schmid figures to get most of the playing time, Maurice said Black will see action. With the challenging trip opening with games on back-to-back nights, his first chance could come against the Penguins.

The Panthers liked what they saw from Black during the preseason. In his only game action, he stopped 14 of 16 shots over two periods in a 5-3 win against Tampa Bay.

"That's a big lad."



Maurice on 6-foot-8 Cooper Black. 👇 pic.twitter.com/qaril62Tyq — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) October 20, 2026

In three games this season for the AHL Checkers, Black is 2-1-0 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Maurice referred to him as “a big lad,” and that he moves like an athlete.”

Black, 25, has taken an unconventional path to the NHL. He was never drafted. After two seasons at Dartmouth, the Alpena, Michigan, native impressed the Panthers during a development camp and was signed to an entry level contract in 2024.

He was 25-13-4 in 42 games with the Checkers in 2025-26, with a 2.47 GGA and .903 save percentage.

“He’s been good. He’s been good in practice. He looks like he fits. He looks comfortable. It’s the right time for him to get in,” Maurice said during his media session Tuesday in Ottawa.

Brady Tkachuk in spotlight in return to Ottawa

Schmid will be a sidelight to the Panthers matchup with the Senators, which will feature the drama of Brady Tkachuk’s return to Ottawa, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career before seeking a trade that brought him to South Florida to pair with brother Matthew on the Panthers.

The former Senators captain returns as the NHL’s No. 1 star of the week after scoring 10 points in four games, including hat tricks in back-to-back games.

The Panthers and Senators come into the highly anticipated game among the leaders in the Atlantic Division with 12 points apiece through nine games.

The Panthers will get a boost on the blue line Wednesday with the return of Radko Gudas to the third defensive pairing. Gudas missed the past three games with a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, Schmid brings solid credentials to the temporary role as the primary starter in the Panthers’ net. He has two shutouts in playoffs, including Game 7 of a first-rounds series in 2023 for the New Jersey Devils against the New York Rangers.