Florida Panthers Show Off Hometown Spirit with New Duds

The Florida Panthers unveiled their new Hometown Remix jerseys from Fanatics at 9:54 am this morning. The team will rock the new duds against the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7:00 pm Eastern time.

Paying homage to the gorgeous sunsets fans are used to in South Florida, the team went with a pink base design, with yellow and orange to show reflections of the sun on the beach water. The navy on it could represent the shadows cast from said sunset.

In reference to the team's history, they decided to bring back the palm tree, sun, and hockey stick logo that was on the shoulder patch of their jerseys from their inaugural year in 1993 to 2017. The main Panther logo was changed on the arm, with a sunset in the background, and was put in yellow to fit the overall jersey aesthetic.

This is only the third time the team has incorporated the logo since they made the huge change to their jerseys nine years ago. In the first iteration of the Reverse Retro jerseys from Adidas in 2020, they referenced their original jerseys from their early days, which included the shoulder patch with the symbol in question. In the 2022 Adidas Reverse Retro 2.0 design, the palm tree, hockey stick, and sun were front and center on the sweater for the first time in franchise history.

But instead of navy, red, or white, the team decided to use baby blue instead. Along with their "FLA" shoulder patches, this references their power blue and navy third jerseys they wore from 2009 to 2012. With pink now coming into the picture, it deviates from the norm. However, it is a massive home run by the creators, and the team should be proud to rock these uniforms.

Every detail tells our story. Meet the Hometown Remix. 🌅 pic.twitter.com/tmF2vGgb20 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 2, 2026

Where to Get Them

Fans can grab the jersey, along with other Hometown Remix-themed merchandise, now through the Pantherland team stores in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena and at the Baptist Health Ice Plex in Fort Lauderdale. The team has announced there will be special hours this week at both locations so fans can get their chance to snag the new apparel line.

This comes at a time when enthusiasm for the team is building again, as the Panthers have survived early-season injuries to stars Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand to rise back up the Atlantic Division standings. The Panthers host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.