Florida Panthers X-Factor This Season: Carter Verhaeghe

The Florida Panthers under Head Coach Paul Maurice and General Manager Bill Zito have built perhaps the best top six forward group in the National Hockey League.

Players such as Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, and Sam Bennett rightfully receive a lot of attention from both media and fans. Flying under the radar is another key contributor in Carter Verhaeghe, who has earned the nickname "Swaggy" for his postseason heroics.

Verhaeghe elevated his game each postseason while the Panthers made three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Finals from 2022-2024. He led the Panthers with a plus 12 in their second Stanley Cup title run in 2024, and was tied with Sam Reinhart with 23 points. Verhaeghe started the swagginess in the 2022-23 Finals run when he tied with Matthew Thachuk notching four game winning goals in the postseason.

Despite being one of the most durable players on the Florida Panthers over the last five seasons, Verhaeghe's production has been somewhat inconsistent in terms of measurables during the regular season. Since the 2021-22 season Verhaeghe has appeared in an average of just over 78 games per year, but his production over the last two regular seasons declined significantly.

Season GP Goals Assists Points +/- 2021-22 78 24 31 55 24 2022-23 81 42 31 73 10 2023-24 76 34 38 72 17 2024-25 81 20 33 53 -14 2025-26 77 25 30 55 -14

What is puzzling about Verhaeghe's counting stats is that advanced statistical analytics show that he has been one of the best players in the league when it comes to offensive zone time per NHL EDGE.

Verhaeghe ranked in the 92nd percentile last season in both offensive and defensive zone percentage time, while also finishing in the 91st percentile in shots on goal overall. He was even better during the prior two seasons in offensive zone percentage, ranking in the 97th percentile in 2024 (47.7%) and the 98th percentile in 2023 (48.2%).

These advanced stats show that Verhaeghe has been afforded opportunities in the offensive zone over the last two seasons, but has not converted them into goals. Verhaeghe has been a fixture on the second power play unit for the Panthers, and with the injury to Brad Marchand entering the year he may see even more ice time with the man advantage.

Verhaeghe was one of the few Panthers who was not derailed by injuries last year, appearing in 77 games. With the addition of Brady Tkachuk, his role within the top six forwards could change on any given night. Should Verhaeghe remain healthy and continue his trend of offensive zone prowess, the 31 year-old forward could see an uptick in production this year.