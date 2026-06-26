The Florida Panthers built multiple championship rosters with a combination of timely trades and elite players making financial sacrifices for the greater good. Add in the team taking on the image of their fiercely determined and relatable head coach Paul Maurice, and the Cats appeased Lord Stanley for two glorious seasons.

Then last year happened.

Injuries are a part of sports, but what the Panthers endured before and during the 2025-26 season even started was absurd. Florida lost the equivalent of nearly seven full regular seasons to injury. Matthew Tkachuk was already set to miss significant time to start the year when captain Aleksander Barkov tore both his ACL and MCL on the first day of training camp.

The Panthers continued to fall apart as the season wore on and by the time game 82 was played, the only healthy defenseman from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final still on his feet was Gustav Forsling.

Needless to say, the Panthers missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019 was in the cards. It also gave General Manager Bill Zito more time in the lab, and the results have been spectacular.

Brady Tkachuk fits into the Panthers like a glove. He is a punishing six-foot-four, 226 pound power forward with a familiar nasty streak.

A FIGHT TO START THE PLAYOFFS‼️



Brady Tkachuk and Jordan Staal immediately dropped the gloves 😳 pic.twitter.com/LBokHjzq6B — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2026

He is one of the best forechecking players in the NHL and ranked third in the league among all players spending 48.6% of the time in the offensive zone per NHL EDGE. Over eight seasons with the Ottawa Senators, he tallied 62 power play goals and is a force in front of the net with the man advantage.

Brady projects to be on PP1 along with his brother, and should benefit from the skill on Florida's top power play unit. Imagine Brady in the bumper spot, with Barkov able to find him using his incredible vision.

It gets even more interesting five-on-five? Does Paul Maurice put the Tkachuk brothers outside of a cerebral center such as Anton Lundell? Or do they team them up with Sam Bennett to create a highly skilled chaos line that will grind opposing defenders to a pulp.

Brady can also slot with the top line as a protector to Barkov, and a great compliment to Sam Reinhart. This could be an unstoppable blend of elite playmaking, world-class defense, and an unmatched net-front presence. He would not have to be so concerned with carrying the puck in transition (not his strength) and instead do the dirty work of digging pucks out and causing turnovers.

A healthy Barkov gives the top line great two-way play, and the smarts to keep defensive integrity while Tkachuk wreaks havoc in the offensive zone. Reinhart is incredible at finding the soft spots and would serve as the sniper, taking advantage of the traffic in front of the net.

Paul Maurice and his staff have a lot of options with the addition of Brady Tkachuk and expectations are high once again for the Florida Panthers entering next season.