Inside the Advanced Stats for the Florida Panthers

Some teams circle a team on the schedule due to an intense rivalry. Or perhaps an out-of-conference revenge game. When the Florida Panthers see the Columbus Blue Jackets on the schedule, a certain sense of inevitability may find purchase in their minds.

Numbers do not lie when speaking of the recent dominance the Panthers have lorded over Columbus. To win ten out of eleven games against a singular opponent is quite difficult. In this example the simple win-loss numbers tell a clear cut story. Other numbers in this age of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence are more subtle.

The Florida Panthers have OWNED the Columbus Blue Jackets.



In their last 11 meetings, Florida is 10-1-0. This dates back to November 2023.



44 goals scored. 24 goals allowed. +20 goal differential. — David Eversole (@DavidWEversole) November 11, 2026

As we approach the quarter mark of the 2026 season, there is a decent sample size and interesting advanced stats that offer a more complex narrative concerning the Panthers.

In the Zone

Another season, another place near the top of offensive zone time for the Florida Panthers. Since NHL EDGE started tracking this metric for the 2021-22 season, the Florida Panthers have finished no worse than fifth in offensive zone time in all situations. Their 43.6% zone time this season ranks second, just behind the Carolina Hurricanes at 45.4%.

It should come as no surprise to see the reigning Stanley Cup champions at the top of this category, as they have led the NHL in offensive zone time every year since the metric was calculated. That the Panthers find themselves near the top of this statistic despite multiple key injuries in their forward group is a testament to their consistency and dedication to the forecheck.

Carolina has four players in the top ten, while Florida has two that should not be a shock to anyone that has been paying attention lately.

Fella’s feelin it today pic.twitter.com/boSJ8f4egG — Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@Wingmenpod) November 7, 2026

The Tkachuk brothers have been a force for weeks, Brady (48.8%) ranks sixth in offensive zone time, while Matthew ranks ninth (48.4%). Brady ranks in the 99th percentile in high-danger shots.

Sam Reinhart has also been stellar on the offensive end, especially consider he has shifted back to center on the second line. Reinhart also ranks in the 99th percentile for high-danger shots and the 97th percentile in zone time.

Mr. Jones

On the blue line, Seth Jones is making an impact across all 200 feet of ice night in and night out. Jones is tied for 10th in the NHL with 18 assists, trailing only Matthew Tkachuk (23) on the Panthers.

In his 14th season, Jones shows no signs of slowing down. He leads the Panthers by a wide margin in time on ice per game. (24:46) and ranks in the 97th percentile league wide in distance skated with over 68 miles covered.

These early season numbers for the Tkachuk brothers and Jones may not be sustainable through a grueling 84-game season, but these early metrics give insight on the type of team the Florida Panthers want to be.