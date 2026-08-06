Inside the Numbers: How the Panthers can Overtake Carolina This Season

The Florida Panthers endured many setbacks during the 2025-26 NHL season, opening the window for the Carolina Hurricanes to win their second Stanley Cup in franchise history. Carolina followed their recent recipe of elite puck possession in the offensive zone, which combined with solid two-way play gave opponents problems on both ends of the ice.

With the addition of Brady Tkachuk, the Panthers have added to a top forward group that just two years ago was a forechecking force to be reckoned with.

New team, same Brady Tkachuk! 🌴



The newest @FlaPanthers winger will look to bring his same physical style of play to Sunrise.



📺: #NHLTopPlayers on NHL Networkhttps://t.co/dp7LzJW1Tf pic.twitter.com/BgP4WUSGxK — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) August 4, 2026

Per NHL Edge advanced stats, Carolina had five players in the top ten league wide last year in offensive zone possession time. In fact, the Hurricanes have led the NHL every year in this category since the statistic was first tracked during the 2021-22 season. Florida has also been in the top five in puck possession during this span, finishing second to Carolina during both Stanley Cup winning seasons.

Prior to missing all of last season, Panthers captain Sasha Barkov was a top ten player in offensive zone time at even strength the two years prior. Injuries derailed the team as Matthew Tkachuk was only able to appear in 31 games later in the season. The Panthers missed over 500 player games to injuries during the 2025 campaign, but looking back at their two Stanley Cup champion teams the offensive zone numbers compare favorably to the vast majority of the NHL.

2024-25 season

Player Name Offensive Zone % (all strengths) League Rank (percentile) Matthew Tkachuk 47.5 97th Sam Reinhart 47.1 97th Carter Verhaeghe 45.8 92nd Sam Bennett 45.5 89th

2023-24 season

Player Name Offensive Zone % (all strengths)



League Rank (percentile)



Matthew Tkachuk



49.8 99th Sam Reinhart 48.1 98th Carter Verhaeghe 48.2 98th Sam Bennett 46.8 93rd

Adding Brady Tkachuk, who finished second among forwards and third overall at 48.6% last year, sets the table for the Panthers to return to their dominance in the offensive zone.

On the defensive side of the coin, Florida has ground to make up compared to Carolina on multiple fronts. The Hurricanes allowed the fewest shots-on-goal per game last year (23.8), although the Panthers were respectable, finishing tenth allowing 26.8.

Carolina ranked third league wide last year in net penalty kill percentage at 85.7%, compared to Florida who finished 12th in that category at 83.2%. Net penalty kill is an advanced stat that counts a shorthanded goal scored by your own team as a successful defensive play, offsetting a power-play goal allowed.

The Panthers logged a league high 233.78 miles on the penalty kill last year and had six shorthanded goals compared to nine for the Hurricanes. Florida covered 3,774 miles overall last season which was fifth in the league.

The Panthers must put less wear and tear on their bodies when shorthanded and regain their offensive zone aggression to once again field a contender this season.