Inside the Numbers: Where Panthers' Salary Cap Stands After Schmid Signing

We are in the midst of the most advanced data driven age in professional sports history. From complex salary cap management to player specific performance indicators, fans and analysts of all sports have endless data to add unique perspective.

With the signing of goaltender Akira Schmid prior to his scheduled arbitration hearing on August 1st, Bill Zito added the final piece to what projects to be another championship caliber roster for the Florida Panthers.

Schmid agreed to a two-year, 2M dollar AAV deal with the Panthers last week and with the signing the Panthers lineup going into next season seems to be set on paper. Zito squeezed in the Schmid deal which left the Panthers with just over $34,000 in cap space per Puckpedia.

To build and sustain a roster with the depth and talent amassed by the Florida Panthers, contracts have to be structured and balanced over multiple years. An organization that wants to build a dynasty cannot be top heavy in financial obligations. The proverbial "championship window" is not a one size fits all undertaking.

Some teams go all in at the end of a superstar's career to make a singular run at a ring. Others tank and stockpile young, elite talent with the hopes of billing a long-term winner. The challenge in that philosophy is young players develop at different rates, and some may be ready for the big step while others are still finding their way. Once the rookie contracts run their course, the process resets and morphs based on the movement of players in and out of the organization.

What the Panthers have done since winning their two Stanley Cups is maintained a balance of numerous key players in their prime, combined with a team-first culture. This has allowed the Panthers to build unparalleled depth through all positions.

At a 5.75M AAV, Gustav Forsling is one of the best values in the National Hockey League, regardless of position, He is a top ten defenseman and would be the fifth highest paid blue liner on the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues.

The Golden Knights are 8.6 million dollars over the salary cap per Puckpedia and are paying centers Jack Eichel (13.5M AAV) and Mitch Marner (12M AAV) more than the Panthers are playing Sasha Barkov (10M AAV). Most followers of the NHL would probably agree that Barkov is a more accomplished and superior player to both Eichel and Marner.

It remains to be seen how the Panthers reset will work out in the 2026-27 season, but they have once again structured their roster to be more than a one-hit wonder.