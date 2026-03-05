Is Sergei Bobrovsky in his final Florida Panthers days?

Could Sergei Bobrovsky be on the move ahead of Friday's trade deadline?@FriedgeHNIC joined #NHLNow to talk about the goalie market and Bobrovsky's availability.



NHL Network's coverage of the 2026 #NHLTradeDeadline begins Friday at 10a ET. https://t.co/o9NZiv4gAk pic.twitter.com/MNnpjnbTlJ