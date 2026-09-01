Most Interesting National TV Matchups for the Florida Panthers

The fight is won or lost far away from witnesses - behind the lines, in the gym, and out there on the road, long before I dance under those lights.



— Muhammad Ali

With 15 nationally televised games for the upcoming season, including 11 on the road, the Florida Panthers have quickly recaptured the attention of NHL followers around the country.

These games encompass familiar foes along with an interesting early test away from home. Here are some of the key matchups to look forward to this season.

1. Opening Night at Carolina

Jun 11, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) celebrates after scoring during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing like watching one of your rivals hoist their Stanley Cup banner and flaunt their rings to get the Panthers' blood boiling right off the jump. Could we get a Brady Tkachuk versus Jordan Stall rematch to open the entire NHL season?

A FIGHT TO START THE PLAYOFFS‼️



Brady Tkachuk and Jordan Staal immediately dropped the gloves 😳 pic.twitter.com/LBokHjzq6B — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2026

The Hurricanes have enjoyed a lot of regular season success historically versus Florida with a 75-50-22 record. The story has been different in the playoffs however, as Florida is 9-1 against Carolina in two playoff meetings. It will feel like a playoff atmosphere in the Lenovo Center and the Panthers would love nothing more than to dampen the celebratory mood in Raleigh.

2. October 6th at LA Kings

Mar 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) and left wing Artemi Panarin (72) celebrate after a goal against the New York Islanders in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers swept the Kings in their two meetings last year, with Florida winning by an 8-4 margin overall. Florida will be playing their fourth game away from home in eight nights when the teams meet to close out the season opening road trip.

3. December 10th vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Apr 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period in game six of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the first nationally televised home game for the Panthers as they host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. At 39, Crosby is nearing the end of his career and fans in South Florida won't have that many chances left to see the first ballot Hall-of-Famer up close. The Panthers should be extra motivated against a Penguins squad that swept all three games last year by a 19-9 margin, including a 9-4 shellacking in Pittsburgh. They will meet again in Sunrise March 4th.

4. December 15th at Boston

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the first period of game six of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida will embark on a three-game road trip after hosting Pittsburgh which will end with this game at the TD Garden against the hated Bruins. The Panthers swept all three games versus the Bruins last year, with each win by only one goal. Expect another close, hard fought game here.

5. February 16th at Tampa Bay

May 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser (90) and Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach (77) chase the puck during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have a home heavy schedule in February along with an easy trip across Florida to visit their in-state rival Tampa Bay. The Lightning took three out of four games last year and the teams have split their last 10 regular season meetings overall. Florida knocked Tampa Bay out of the playoffs during both Stanley Cup runs, and these teams typically play with a little extra juice when they meet. Florida will visit Tampa Bay again on March 23rd.

6. April 3rd at New York Rangers/April 4th at New Jersey Devils

Apr 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) after his goal during the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Luther Schlaifer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers get back-to-back national games with their last two road contests of the season. Florida will get a matinee at Madison Square Garden before a short ride to New Jersey the following night. The Rangers and Devils both won two of three against the Panthers last season, it would be nice to get at least a split before their season ending three-game home stand.



