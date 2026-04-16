Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov to Return in May with Team Finland

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov watched from the sidelines all season after having surgery for a torn ACL and MCL, which he sustained during the first day of training camp this season.

Barkov didn’t play a single game during the 2025-26 regular season because of the injury. However, after a successful recovery, he will be taking the ice in May with Team Finland for the 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland.

“Of course everyone wanted to make the playoffs,” Barkov said at Panthers exit interviews. “Thankully, I got an invitation from the Finnish team to join them and play for the Worlds.”

Barkov confirms he’s going to the Worlds with Finland — Alex Baumgartner (@ABaumgartner91) April 16, 2026

Barkov was Finland’s captain at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off last winter and was expected to assume the same role at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan before the injury knocked him out for the year.

The chance to represent Finland at the Worlds is important to Barkov, who hasn’t played in the tournament since 2016, where the Finns took home silver.

“Last time I played [at the Worlds] was 10 years ago,” Barkov said. “10 years later, I get another chance to play there, and it’s a big honor to represent Finland. It’s one of those childhood dreams to win the World Championship. It’s a big goal for me too, so I’m really excited about that.”

”Because of all the work that doctors and everyone did with me this year, it’s possible for me to join Team Finland.”

Panthers teammate Anton Lundell will also be at the World Championships with Finland. The 24-year-old has already assigned himself an important role with the national team.

“I mean, I’ve got to be there to take care of Barky, right?” Lundell said with a smirk.

Obviously there’s injury risks anytime a player takes the ice, it doesn’t matter if its a game, tournament, practice. Barkov wiped out in a normal training camp drill and missed the entire season. He’s good to go now, and the Panthers are excited for him to play meaningful hockey again.

“For him I think it’s really special [to play at the Worlds] because he missed so much hockey,”Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito said of Barkov representing Finland. “He wants to go out. It’s great.”

The World Championships run from May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg Switzerland.

Other Panthers who may be at the tournament include Matthew Tkachuk, who is considering it, but remains undecided.