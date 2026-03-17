Panthers defenseman Jones returns with two-way attack tonight at Vancouver
Defenseman Seth Jones, absent from the The Florida Panthers lineup sine Jan. 2, makes his long-awaited return tonight in Vancouver.
The Panthers (33-30-3), at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, were on the cusp of a playoff spot on Jan. 2 when they faced the New York Rangers in the Winter Classic.
Four minutes into the game, a deflected puck fractured Jones's collarbone, and the Panthers have gone 12-14 since. In 40 games played before the injury, Jones had six goals and 18 assists. He also played extensive ice time, which caused coach Paul Maurice to do some juggling after the injury.
Before the road trip, Maurice was adamant that the Panthers wouldn't push Jones back into action until they were certain he was ready -- to avoid any further injury. "We'll get him pushed real hard to make sure that he's strong and there's no pain,” Maurice said.
To make room for Jones, Brad Marchand (lower body injury), one of the Panthers leading scorers, was placed on injured reserve. There is a strong possibility Marchand, who hasn't played in three games, will be shut down for the rest of the season.
Jones is not the only Panther returning to action tonight. Sam Bennett, who sat out Sunday's 6-2 drubbing from Seattle, is back on the ice tonight for Florida. Bennett had scored five goals in his last seven games before sitting out Sunday with an ailment he picked up in the Columbus game on Thursday.
Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (24-19-1) will play his 800th game on the heels of two of his most dominating performances of the season.
In his most impressive period of 2025-26, Bobrovsky made 14 saves in the first 20 minutes in the Panthers 2-1 against Columbus on Thursday. This included a three-shot barrage that saw the veteran goaltender, sprawled out in the front of the crease, extend his pad to the corner of the net to keep the Blue Jackets scoreless.
Niko Mikkola will rest in tonight's game, which means Jones will most likely be paired on defense with Dmitry Kulikiv against cellar-dweller Vancouver (20-38-8).
Forward Nolan Foote was called up from Charlotte and is also expected to make his NHL debut.