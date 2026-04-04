Eventually everything comes to an end.

For the Florida Panthers, their reign as back-to-back Stanley Cup champions will end without the chance to play for a three-peat.

The Panthers were officially eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, 9-4. They put up a fight of late, but this conclusion was inevitable for some time, and the organization understood it when it didn't add pieces at the trade deadline and began to shut even more injured players down.

Florida’s franchise-best consecutive postseason streak also ended at six seasons (2020-2025). Over that span, they won the President’s Trophy, reached three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, and won two consecutive Stanley Cups.

Their second consecutive title defense was doomed from the start. Captain and star player Aleksander Barkov tore his ACL and MCL in a training camp drill — ending his season before it began.

Barkov’s absence was undoubtedly a leading factor in Floridia’s disappointing campaign, but the absences didn’t end, or even start, with Barkov.

Matthew Tkachuk missed the first 47 games of the season as he recovered from offseason surgery for a torn adductor muscle. He returned to play at a high level, and even led the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in Milan, but it was too late for the Panthers' purposes.

Tomas Nosek also had offseason surgery for a knee injury. He only returned to action in March.

The laundry list of injuries continued throughout the season.

Just about every key player was affected:

Forward Brad Marchand (lower body injury)

Forward Sam Reinhart (foot)

Forward Anton Lundell (ribs)

Forward Eetu Luostarinen (lower body injury from gas grilling incident)

Forward Evan Rodrigues (broken finger)

Forward Jonah Gadjovich (upper body injury)

Forward Cole Schwindt (lower body injury)

Defenseman Uvis Balinskis (foot)

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad (broken finger)

Defenseman Niko Mikkola (left knee)

Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder and broken nose)

Defenseman Seth Jones (broken collarbone)

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Now, what's next?

Florida lasted until game 76 of the 82 game NHL schedule before they were officially knocked out of playoff contention.

The Panthers will play their final game of the 2025-26 season at home on April 15 against the Detroit Red Wings.

After, Florida’s front office will pivot to the offseason, with an early pick in the NHL Draft possibly being in the cards.

If Florida’s 2026 first-round pick lands within the top-10, they’ll retain the rights to the pick. Otherwise, it goes to Chicago as a result of the Seth Jones trade from last season.

The Panthers need to finish in the bottom-eight of the NHL standings to be guaranteed a top-10 pick in the draft.

Final draft order will be determined next month during the NHL Draft Lottery.