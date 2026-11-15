The 2026-27 Florida Panthers have been a symbol of resilience through the first quarter of the season. They began their fourth back-to-back away from home Saturday night in an emotional atmosphere in St. Louis.

It was a truly special time for the Tkachuk brothers before puck drop as their father Keith was honored after his recent induction into the hockey hall of fame.

Florida fittingly jumped out to a fitting 1-0 lead in the first period on Brady Tkachuk (11) assisted by Sam Reinhart and of course his brother Matthew, who picked up his 25th assist on the season.

Cool moment before puck drop! Former St. Louis Blues winger and newly inducted Hall of Famer, Keith Tkachuk, honored before the game also dropping the ceremonial puck with Matthew and Brady pic.twitter.com/djN9ORNteU — Kacy Hintz (@KacyHintz) November 15, 2026

Paul Maurice moved Anton Lundell to the top line between the Tkachuk brothers in their last game against Detroit with great results. Lundell scored two goals including the game winner in a thrilling 5-4 comeback win at home Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

With the absences of both Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand, head coach Paul Maurice has juggled various combinations through his group of 12 forwards. Soon, the two-time Stanley Cup winning coach will have even more tough decisions to make regarding his forward rotation.

“I think we’re within two weeks of getting those guys back”



Maurice on Marchand and Barkov injury updates. pic.twitter.com/0A2oXqdLz9 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 10, 2026

Against the Blues, Lundell once again was slotted at center between the Tkachuk brothers. Reinhart centered the second line between Carter Verhaeghe and Lars Eller. Verhaeghe is off to a great start with 10 goals and 10 assists entering Saturday's action, while Eller leads the team with a +10.

Bumping Sam Bennett down to center the third line between Eetu Luostaranen and Sandis Vilmanis gives the Panthers three lines that excel on both ends of the ice.

With all the production across their top nine forwards, how does Paul Maurice integrate Barkov and Marchand back into the lineup?

The way it was

To start the season, Barkov was centering the top line between Brady Tkachuk on the left wing and Sam Reinhart on the right. With Barkov's injury, Panthers fans and opposing teams alike were treated to a chaos line unlike any other in the NHL.

“And I don’t want to give everybody what they want with the 2 Chucky brothers together with Sam Bennett in the middle. They’ll be in jail before the puck drops.”



Paul Maurice is sparing the world from the CHAOS of a Tkachuk-Bennett-Tkachuk line. 😂 pic.twitter.com/VgZbqghs68 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) September 17, 2026

The Tkachuks went on a tear and have set the league on fire, with both brothers ranking in the top ten in offensive zone time, Brady made his first statement as a Panther with back-to-back hat tricks, while Matthew ranks second in the league with 24 assists.

When Barkov returns, does Maurice return back to the combinations he started the season with? How Marchand will fit in is another question. Could he benefit from a dynamic center like Bennett on the third line, or does Lundell slot back into his usual role between Marchand and Luostarenen?

Lars Eller has been better than advertised and could ease right back to center the fourth line. It will be interesting to see who is the odd man out from the depth forwards.