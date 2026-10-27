The Florida Panthers are coming off of a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening. They look to take down the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night in Winnipeg, and will them again on Friday night in Sunrise.

Late last week, the long-awaited trade for Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck finally happened. The Jets shipped off the Gold Medal winner to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forwards Dawson Mercer, Nick Bjugstad, Alexander Command, goaltender Nico Daws, a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft, and a second-round pick in the 2029 draft.

That is definitely a good haul for Winnipeg. They get some quality forwards to build on, while also getting a potential future in net with Daws. But even though this is the deal that ended the saga, it seems somehow worse than what the Florida Panthers offered to bring in the three-time Vezina winner to their squad.

Bill Zito's Offer

According to Elliotte Friedman, general manager Bill Zito was about to offer a king's ransom to bring in the American goaltender. It was going to include the same three first-round selections that were given to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Brady Tkachuk. But this deal was also going to include forwards Eetu Luostarinen and Evan Rodrigues. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff wanted center Anton Lundell as part of the compensation and a goaltender in return. As a result, the deal fell through.

Rodrigues would then be traded, along with forward Jesper Boqvist, to the New Jersey Devils to acquire the team's current starter and former second-round draft pick in 2008, Jacob Markstrom. Luostarinen and Lundell are thankfully on the Panther roster.

Why Did Cheveldayoff Pivot Towards New Jersey?

Given the haul that was offered to the Jets, it's surprising they didn't take that initial offer and run with it. Bjugstad, while talented, is 34 this year and hasn't played a full season since his 2017-18 campaign with the Panthers. Mercer, although still young, is a minus-29 in his career. Command has yet to play a single NHL minute, and he was taken 12th overall last year. And even though Daws has had flashes of excellence, he's still relatively unproven. Maybe Chevy was trying to fish for something better.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Connor Hellebuyck #37 of Team United States celebrates after winning the goal medal game against Team Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But given how Hellebuyck had most of the bargaining power, he could not wait for something better and had to get what he could.

Was Zito's Timing Just Bad?

On the other hand, it may have seemed like there was a lack of patience from Zito. But given their situation, they needed someone proven and ready to go as soon as possible.

Even though Markstrom is out currently, he's still been solid for the organization with a ninth-best 2.21 goals-against average, three wins, and a shutout.