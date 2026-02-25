Power play goals key to unlock the Panthers' Maple Leaf mystery
The Florida Panthers need a power surge in a big way.
Not just on offense, but more directly on special teams.
The Panthers haven't scored a power play goal in their last five meetings with the Maple Leafs. Their last special teams score came in Game 4 of their best-of-seven playoff series last season,
"There is a final push mentality now that's easy to comprehend," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "We have 25 games ahead, and we need everybody at their best."
Their best could start with the power play against Toronto, which is no easy task. The Maple Leafs have allowed the least amount of power play goals (23) in the NHL, compared to the Panthers' 35 power play goals allowed (16th in the league).
Even with that disparity, the Maple Leafs haven't scored a power play goal in the two teams' last five meetings either. Not even in the Leafs' two victories this season (both 4-1 wins for Toronto).
The Maple Leafs and Panthers both enter their first game after the Olympic break at Florida's Amerant Bank Arena desperate for a playoff run.
Defending Stanley Cup champion Florida opens the rest of the season with a 29-25-3 record. At 61 points, the Panthers are tied for the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference, just behind Toronto (63 points).
"It's a veteran team that clearly understands what's ahead of us," Maurice said. "We don't have 25 game left, we have 25 'one-games' left. You really narrow your focus."
Some good news for the Panthers: Brad Marchand, Evan Rodrigues and Aaron Ekblad -- all who missed the last game against Tampa Bay just before the Olympic Break -- return with no limitations for Thursday's game.
On a sour note, defensemen Seth Jones and Dmitry Kulikov and forwards Jonah Gadjovich and Tomas Nosek are skating, but aren't ready yet for game action. Any of these players could be back as early as next week. Aleksander Barkov is still expected to miss the rest of the regular season.
All of these players would help put pressure on the penalty-kill expertise of Toronto, which has stymied 83.7 percent of opponents when down a skater. The Panthers, although they've allowed more power play goals than Toronto, have a similar power play kill percentage of 82.6 percent.
On power play offense, however, the Panthers have the edge. They've scored 40 power play goals (8th in the league) to the Maple Leafs' 25 power play goals (31st).
In their 6-1 victory in Game 7 of last year's playoff win against Toronto, the Panthers didn't need any help from the power play for Jones, Anton Lundell, Gadjovich, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Reinhart, and Marchand to find the net. It was the last time Florida defeated Toronto.
They may need to capitalize more on special teams this time around to start this critical playoff run.