In a game that featured fights, an overtime goal that sealed the victory, plenty of penalty minutes and so much excitement, this matchup featured everything that a hockey fan would want to witness.

Let's get into the three takeaways of the game.

Masterful Markstrom

Aside from the game winning goal scored by standout defenseman Gustav Forsling with 4.3 seconds left in overtime (2023 throwback anyone in regards to time left?), it's essential that we give credit to the goalie that many fans doubted going into this season.

Jacob Markstrom stopped all 18 shots that he faced, for a shutout. He did this while his counterpart, Brandon Bussi, was doing good work also; Bussi, like Markstrom, was a one-time Panthers goalie, for three months from July-October 2025. Of course, Markstrom's previous tenure was much earlier -- drafted by the Panthers back in 2008 at No. 31 overall. He played seven games for the Panthers in 2011-2014, but now his role is more important. He needs to replace two-time Cup champion Sergei Bobrovsky. This was a fine start.

You Get a Penalty, You Get a Penalty, Everybody Gets A Penalty

This wasn't an open-ended, free-flowing affair, which maybe wasn't a surprise considering the familiarity of these teams with each other. Instead, there were 15 penalties, with the Panthers committing seven, and the Hurricanes eight. The second period saw a bulk of these penalties, including an almost full two minute five-on-three penalty. From too many men on the ice to goaltender interference, this game had it all in the infractions area. And while the Panthers committing seven was not ideal, to be replicated every game, at least the penalty kill showed up. The Panthers do need to address a certain level of discipline to stay successful during this arduous 84 game season.

Sep 22, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) comes off the ice after their loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Journey To Cup Number Three Continues

Based on the energy alone that the team provided from Monday night's season opener, it appears that fans are in for a treat this season. The young guys are hungry. Our captain is back. The Tkachuk brothers are looking feisty and revitalized. This was just win one, but something in the 55 to 60 win range is possible, plus an Atlantic Division title and a deep run into the playoffs.

Next? Another road test. The Panthers will be in San Jose to face the Sharks on Thursday at 10pm.