The Florida Panthers finally started to look like the dominant team fans were used to on Tuesday with a thunderous victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 7-3. That night, Brady Tkachuk scored a natural hat trick, Matthew Tkachuk tallied five assists, Sam Reinhart netted a pair, and Carter Verhaeghe also found the back of the net twice. It was a complete offensive beatdown, something Florida fans have yet to see this season.

But this brings up something that will hopefully give fans something to look forward to as the season progresses. That is seeing the power play finally waking up.

It was Anemic at Best Over the Last Couple of Weeks

Through their first six games of the regular seaosn, the power play only lit the lamp three times out of 32 chances. In fact, they didn't pot a power play goal until their 13th chance on October 1st against the San Jose Sharks.

It looked anemic during that period in time. But it looks as if those days are over, as the man advatge looked as if it has been rejuvenated over the last two games.

The Power Play has Seemingly Awoken

On Tuesday night alone, the power play converted four times out of a possible six. On Monday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres, it went 50% on four chances. During that game, Brady got his first point as a Panther, and Reinhart scored his first goal of the season.

Oct 13, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Jet Greaves (73) makes a save as Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) looks for a rebound during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of October 15th, the Panthers are tied for third in the NHL in power play goals with seven. Prior to their Monday matinee matchup, they were dead last in the league with only one goal on the man advantage.

It Has to Continue for a Successful Season

If the team wants to build off of their win and their success, they need to continue this attack into Thursday night against a very bad Vancouver Canucks team. Especially considering they are currently ranked dead last in the NHL on the penalty kill at a measly 57.1% kill rate. Also, they are tied with the Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings for most power-play goals allowed this season, with five given up through eight games played

After Tuesday night, the forward core should be licking their chops when they see that Canucks team come to Sunrise. If it all goes according to plan, it should be a scoring fest for the boys in red.