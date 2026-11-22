The Florida Panthers are currently sitting at the second wild card spot in the Eastern conference with a record of 13-8-3 and 29 points. They have tallied points in five of their last six games and look to continue that hot streak on Wednesday agains the Ottawa Senators.

Paul Maurice said earlier this week that forwards Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand are getting closer to coming back from their injuries. They are expected back in "a few games or so". As of now, the team has made one move to make room for their triumphant return, that being Cole Reinhardt being placed on waivers. But they need to make one more. It seems as if Maurice and general manager Bill Zito are doing their analysis to look at moving someone.

They may have the fourth line under a magnifying glass due to their performance. If that is the case, forward Bokondji "Boko" Imama should be the first guy they consider sending down to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

Imama Has Been Underwhelming So Far This Season

Through all 24 games the Panthers have played this season, he's been receiving ice time. But he hasn't done anything to wow anybody.

As a matter of fact, he has yet to register a single point. Furthermore, he has the second most penalty minutes on the team with 38 minutes in the box. On top of all of that, he has the worst rating on the team at a minus-eight rating. In addition, it seems like the team is trying to reduce to his ice time, as he has the lowest average ice-time per game on the team at 7:55 a game.

No one is questioning his toughness and his willingness to drop the gloves. But he has not been producing, and the team needs production.

Nov 15, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Sandis Vilmanis (95) is defended by Dallas Stars defenseman Kyle Burroughs (28) during the third period at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Team has Other Options that Have Produced.

The team already has decent options throughout the roster that have done good enough to make it work. Forward Sandis Vilmanis has found the back of the net four times while assisting on six others in 21 games. Jack Devine has 18 points (11 goals, six assists) in as many games with the Checkers and finally saw some NHL action this season.

It seems like they can still have a great offensive team while managing to keep the sandpaper with the likes of Garnett Hathaway and Radko Gudas. It's gonna be even more gritty when Marchand returns. With all that, the need of a guy like Imama may no longer be needed.