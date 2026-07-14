Three Keys to Florida Panthers Resurgence Next Season

Anyone who made it through middle school literature knows this famous quote by Charles Dickens in his classic 'A tale of two Cities' which begins:

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times"

What a lot of us have probably forgotten is that there is more to the quote which was first published in 1859. It goes on to say:

"it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness"

That penultimate phrase in a timeless quote succinctly sums up the last two seasons for the Florida Panthers. After securing their second consecutive Stanley Cup in the 2024-25 season, the Panthers were poised to continue their dynasty.

Lurking under the surface, three consecutive Finals appearances took their toll on the Cats. Matthew Tkachuk was already set to miss significant time to start the 25-26 season. Then during training camp in September, captain Sasha Barkov was lost to injury for the entire year.

At some point, the sheer toll of playing what was essentially an extra season during those three playoff runs would catch up. This manifested itself with the team missing the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. Here are three ways that can help the Panthers reloaded roster return to greatness next season.

1. Keep the puck out of their own net

Oct 2, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2024, the Panthers ranked seventh in the NHL in goals allowed (223) and goals-against-average (2.72) during the regular season. Last year they fell to 28th in those same categories (274 goals allowed, 3.34 GAA). A decimated blue line and inconsistent play in net did not help, the question is will the change in goal from Sergei Bobrovsky to Jacob Markstrom move the needle.

2. Get the power back

Jan 9, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) looks on during the second period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers lost four percentage points on their power play success rate between 2024 and 2025, from 23.5 percent to 19.5. Without several key players, Florida's offense struggled to generate opportunities at both even strength and with the man advantage. The Panthers were third in the NHL averaging 31 shots on goal per game, but dropped to 28 per game last year ranking 18th in the league. A healthier squad along with the addition of Brady Tkachuk should kickstart the Panthers attack.

3. Get the point

Sep 19, 2025; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice coaches during training camp at Baptist Health IcePlex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a super competitive NHL landscape, every point over an 82 game season is crucial. Last year the Panthers earned points in just 51.2 percent of their games (ranked 25th), compared to 59.8 percent in 2025 (11th). That was reflected in the standings as the Panthers went from 98 points in 2024 to 84 in 2025.

The Panthers already have the blueprint to bring Lord Stanley back to Sunrise, but they will likely need to improve in these areas to make that happen.