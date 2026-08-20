Three Possible Concerns for the Florida Panthers This Season

After an off season to regroup and recover, the Florida Panthers enter the 2026-27 campaign as a renewed Stanley Cup contender. The addition of Brady Tkachuk and a healthy Aleksander Barkov add two elite players missing from last year's squad. However, there are some concerns for the Panthers as they prepare for training camp next month.

1. Early schedule heavy on road games

Mar 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) gets set during a face-off in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers will start the season at Carolina on September 29th in what will surely be a hostile road environment. Florida has actually had quite a bit of success in Carolina, winning four out of their last five games in Raleigh. That one loss was ugly however, a 9-1 drubbing in their last meeting which took place in January



Florida then visits the San Jose, Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings on an important west coast swing. Florida has enjoyed success in California, particularly against the Sharks. From 2017 to early 2025 the Panther won eight straight games in San Jose. Florida has also played well in Los Angeles (11-9-3) but have been break even at Anaheim historically (11-11-1 with two overtime losses). The Panthers only have four home games in October compared to nine on the road, it will be important for them to earn points away from Amerant Bank Arena early in the season.

2. Brad Marchand injury status

Mar 5, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Charlie Coyle (3) checks Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was revealed this week that Panther left winger Brad Marchand underwent surgery during the offseason and his timetable to return in the regular season is yet to be determined. Marchand only appeared in 52 games last year, the fewest since his rookie season of 2009. At age 38, Marchand has still be a valuable contributor to the Panthers on special teams and a leader. His absence will shake up the Panthers third line and could cause Panthers head coach Paul Maurice to adjust the second power play unit.

3. What if Markstrom struggles early?

Apr 5, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers parted ways with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and traded for Jacob Markstrom who returns to the team that drafted him in 2008. Markstrom is coming off his worst season since 2014, posting a .883 save percentage and 3.07 goals-against-average last year for the New Jersey Devils. If the Panthers and their Goaltending Excellence Department can't bring out the best in Markstrom and need to turn to unproven backup Akira Schmid for any extended period of time, that could be trouble for the team. Schmid was decent last year for the Vegas Golden Knights (16-10-6, .893 SV%, 2.59 GAA) but has only appeared in 82 games in his five year career.

Of these concerns, the Marchand injury is the most pressing due to the uncertainty as to when he will return and what he brings to the lineup day in and day out. If Florida can weather the early travels and stay healthy otherwise, these issues may just be a blip on the radar.