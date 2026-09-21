The Cats are back... alright... or whatever The Backstreet Boys said

The Florida Panthers won their first preseason game against the formidable opponent that is the Carolina Hurricanes. Aleksander Barkov makes his triumphant return to the ice. Matthew and Brady Tkachuk on the same line has me seeing double in the best way possible. Amerant Bank Arena was rockin' for a preseason Sunday night game.

Let's get into the three takeaways of the game.

Aleksander Barkov Returns To The Ice On A Sunday Hockey Soiree

I have to say... being live in person to see the return of Aleksander Barkov on a spectacular Sunday evening in South Florida was emotionally overwhelming in the best way possible. It was like opening a birthday gift that just kept on giving and getting better and better.

From the moment he stepped on the ice for warm ups to the moment he was introduced during the starting lineup to his assist on goal one that was scored by Brady Tkachuk and of course his own goal that he scored two and a half minutes into the second period, the fans loved every last second of Barkov's return to the ice. In a twist of unusual circumstances, Barkov even found himself in the penalty box which was oddly satisfying for me at least because of the simple fact that he's typically the quiet leader on the ice, not the guy that's loud, boastful and checking bodies against the glass to end himself up in the penalty box. His leadership was definitely exhibited and well received.

His post-game interview with Katie Engleson showed him smiling from ear to ear and thanking the fans for making his return so welcomed. The last moment that I can't forget to mention is the return of the Barkov/Gudas post-game celebratory handshake. Having Gudas back in South Florida is clearly very well received and especially by Aleksander Barkov himself.

Tkachuks Tkaching.... Bring Us That Bling

By far, the most significant addition that Bill Zito and the Florida Panthers front office were able to make was getting Brady Tkachuk to join his brother Matthew in South Florida.

When I tell you that the energy in the building was palpable any time the Tkachuks touched the puck, it was truly electric. It sent chills down my spine in the best way possible. Brady scored the first goal of the game assisted by Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk on the power play in the first period and it was a beauty.. The puck glided in to the Carolina net like a gentle wave kissing the sand. Brady finished up with a total of three points (2 goals and 1 assist), the last goal of which was unassisted and an empty netter.

The most iconic moments of the evening involved Brady Tkachuk getting into a tussle with a Carolina Hurricanes player and ending up in the penalty box for a five minute major flghting penalty to then be joined shortly after by his brother Matthew. I, amongst many of the other spectators, got a good laugh out of seeing the Tkachuk brothers already causing chaos and ending up next to each other in the box. If their chemistry continues to evolve, I truly believe that the Florida Panthers will be making at the very least a deep playoff run, and at the most, their quest for their third Stanley Cup trophy.

Hockey Is Alive And Well In South Florida

From what I experienced at the first preseason game, the buzz around this team was as active as a colony of worker bees themselves. From shouts of Panthers Pulse by Ownboss to cheers for the few fights that we did witness and to the player introductions, the spectators definitely showed their love and appreciation for hockey being back in South Florida after a long six month hiatus. Just over 16,000 fans packed the Amerant Bank Arena Sunday night and the energy was electric and palpable.

The next preseason game is against the Carolina Hurricanes once again on Tuesday, September 22nd at 7 PM in Carolina. It will be shown on NHL Network.