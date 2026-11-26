This young season has had plenty of highs and lows as does every season. Each season brings triumph and adversity. Most of all, it's about how the team responds to moments of adversity that determine the level of triumph that will come as a result. There's plenty of things that the Florida Panthers have to be thankful for.

It's time to look in to a few of them.

Terrifically Talented Tkachuks

This past offseason, the Panthers acquired Brady Tkachuk, former Ottawa Senator, to South Florida to play with his brother Matthew. And it has already paid dividends in ways that go beyond comprehension. So far, in 24 games, the Tkachuk brothers have combined for a total of 56 points -- Matthew with 32 points (7 goals, 25 assists) and Brady with 24 (11 goals, 13 assists). With 60 games remaining in the season, they are on track to exceed the record set by the Sedin brothers back in 2010-2011 season with 198 points when they played for the Vancouver Canucks.

Barkov and Marchand Back Early

When Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand were injured right after the season started, it appeared that they may be gone for the duration of it. But both averted the worst diagnosis, and then both returned a little sooner than the initial timeline. Barkov came back with his first goal on Wednesday, and he should give a boost to the Finnish Four -- Anton Lundell, Nikko Mikkola, Eetu Luostarinen and Barkov have 15 goals and 13 assists between them this season. That is a something Barkov is capable of doing on his own in two months' time.

Hankering for a Hatty

As any hockey fan knows, to have a team score a hat trick once in a season is a special accomplishment. Now, imagine being the Florida Panthers. They have done this six times already, in just 24 games. Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett both have two hat tricks each while Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaege each have one. What's extra special about Brady Tkachuk's hat tricks is that they came in back to back games and they were natural hat tricks, which means that they happened in a natural succession without the opponent interrupting the scoring flow. With exactly 60 games remaining in the Florida Panthers regular season remaining, the question remains: how many more hat tricks will the team score by game 84?

Solid Special Teams

After a slow start, the Panthers are at 23.4% on the power play, with 22 goals on 94 opportunities. This puts them at 11th in the league. The penalty kill has been even better -- 84.6%, good for fifth in the NHL.

The Florida Panthers have much to be grateful for, but the Atlantic Division is extremely tight so they need to stay healthy and play together, and put themselves in position for the Tkachuk brothers to hoist their first trophy on the same team, and Barkov to win his third Stanley Cup as captain.