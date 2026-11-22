Who needs Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand when you have a hat trick and a crucial assist from forward Sam Bennett?

Saturday's 4-3 victory over Buffalo, just one or two games away from the expected return of Barkov and/or Marchand, marked many a milestone for Bennett. Included in a record-setting hat trick for the star forward and the Panthers was Bennet's first career shorthanded goal.

Even with the hatty, Bennett's finest contribution came on the game-winner by line-mate Sandis Vilmanis with 3:18 left in the third period. Bennett deked a defender and served up a perfect pass for the assist -- his fourth point of the game.

"Sometimes you feel like you have a little extra jump in your step," said Bennett, who scored his eighth, ninth and 10th goals to reach double digits. "The whole line was feeling good and moving well. A lot of speed and great chemistry."

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the Bennett line doesn't get enough credit, but showed why they deserved respect against the Sabres.

"They're powerful, strong men and they skate so they can put pressure on the defense," Maurice said. "That makes them difficult to defend against. They don't get a lot of notice because of the other names, but that's a win on one line tonight and they deserve all the credit for it. They're the whole story tonight."

Bennett, who notched his second hat trick of the short season, also picked up Florida’s sixth hat trick of 2026-27 to tie the franchise’s most for a single season (2021-22). Brady Tkachuk also has two hat tricks for the Panthers this season.

Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 16 saves in the win, including fending off the Sabres (9-10-4), who pulled their goalie for the extra men in the last few minutes. The Panthers' feisty defense also limited the quality shots down the stretch.

Nov 21, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice yells from the bench against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staying in the Hunt

The victory also gave the Panthers (13-8-3) their second win against an Atlantic Division opponent and maintained their spot for the wild card if the season ended today.

Looking ahead, Barkov and/or Marchand are expected to return on Wednesday at home against Ottawa, or away at Washington on Friday -- the day after Thanksgiving. The Panthers would love to have both star players in the lineup for a home game next Saturday, Nov. 28, against rival Tampa Bay .

But as far as Saturday night against Buffalo, the Panthers are extra thankful for Bennett and company.