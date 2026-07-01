Nashville Predators On SI

Nashville Signs Utah Mammoth Forward to 2-Year Contract

Alex Kerfoot comes to Broadway to play 10th NHL season with the Predators.

Joe Gaither

Sep 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Hockey Club forward Alex Kerfoot (15) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Hockey Club forward Alex Kerfoot (15) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Nashville Predators have signed center Alex Kerfoot from the Utah Mammoth to a two-year contract with $3.5 million per season, according to Darren Dreger of The Sports Network.

Kerfoot was the New Jersey Devi's 12th round draft pick in 2012 and made his NHL debut with Colorado in 2017, playing two seasons with the Avalanche under the watchful eye of new Predators president and general manager Chris MacFarland. He spent four year in Toronto, one season in Arizona and the last two playing in Utah.

Kerfoot's played in 639 NHL games, offering the Predators a veteran center, an area MacFarland said needed to improve immediately in Nashville. He's scored 105 goals with 200 assists and brings a 47.9-career faceoff winning percentage to Broadway.

The 31-year-old joins a crowded center group in Nashville featuring Ryan O'Reilly, Jack Drury, Mavrick Bourque, Brady Martin, Matthew Wood, Adam Edstrom and more.

The NHL's 2026-27 free agency season started on Wednesday, July 1 at 11 a.m. CT.

This story will be updated.

Follow us on Twitter/XFacebookYouTubeThreadsBluesky and Instagram for the latest news.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS On SI

Published |Modified
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

Home/Free Agency