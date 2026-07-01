Nashville Signs Utah Mammoth Forward to 2-Year Contract
The Nashville Predators have signed center Alex Kerfoot from the Utah Mammoth to a two-year contract with $3.5 million per season, according to Darren Dreger of The Sports Network.
Kerfoot was the New Jersey Devi's 12th round draft pick in 2012 and made his NHL debut with Colorado in 2017, playing two seasons with the Avalanche under the watchful eye of new Predators president and general manager Chris MacFarland. He spent four year in Toronto, one season in Arizona and the last two playing in Utah.
Kerfoot's played in 639 NHL games, offering the Predators a veteran center, an area MacFarland said needed to improve immediately in Nashville. He's scored 105 goals with 200 assists and brings a 47.9-career faceoff winning percentage to Broadway.
The 31-year-old joins a crowded center group in Nashville featuring Ryan O'Reilly, Jack Drury, Mavrick Bourque, Brady Martin, Matthew Wood, Adam Edstrom and more.
The NHL's 2026-27 free agency season started on Wednesday, July 1 at 11 a.m. CT.
This story will be updated.
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