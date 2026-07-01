Nashville Predators On SI

Predators Forward Signs With Los Angeles Kings

Erik Haula leaves Nashville to join his eighth franchise.

Joe Gaither

Apr 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) passes the puck during the third period of their game against the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56) passes the puck during the third period of their game against the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Nashville Predators forward Erik Haula to a two-year contract worth $7.2 million with a $2 million signing bonus. Haula leaves the Predators after one season and joins his eighth NHL franchise as he enters his 14th season in the league.

Haula signed a one-year contract with the Predators ahead of the 2020 season. He played 51 games in the shortened season, scoring nine goals and tallying 21 points before leaving to sign a two-year deal with the Boston Bruins.

He returned to Nashville in June of 2025 as part of a trade with the New Jersey Devils and played in 81 games last season, scoring 14 goals with 24 assists in his second stint with the franchse.

This story will be updated.

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.

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