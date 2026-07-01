Predators Forward Signs With Los Angeles Kings

The #LAKings signed 35 y/o F Erik Haula to a 2 year $3.5M cap hit contract



Yr 1: $1.6M Salary, $2M Signing Bonus

Yr 2: $3.6M Salary



Full NTC Yr 1, 10 team NTC in Yr 2



Rep'd by Allain Roy @rsghockey https://t.co/lXF0APcLUR