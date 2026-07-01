Predators Forward Signs With Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Nashville Predators forward Erik Haula to a two-year contract worth $7.2 million with a $2 million signing bonus. Haula leaves the Predators after one season and joins his eighth NHL franchise as he enters his 14th season in the league.
Haula signed a one-year contract with the Predators ahead of the 2020 season. He played 51 games in the shortened season, scoring nine goals and tallying 21 points before leaving to sign a two-year deal with the Boston Bruins.
He returned to Nashville in June of 2025 as part of a trade with the New Jersey Devils and played in 81 games last season, scoring 14 goals with 24 assists in his second stint with the franchse.
This story will be updated.
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