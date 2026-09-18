Josi and Brunette on the Impact of Former Assistant Coach Brent Peterson
Brent Peterson played over a decade in the NHL before immediately transitioning into a coaching role with his former team, the Hartford Whalers, and later returning to his junior league and heading the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL. After earning praise as one of the top junior coaches in the world. Innaugural Predators head coach Barry Trotz welcomed Peterson to Nashville, where he became an icon and staple to the club and community over the past quarter century.
With the start of Nashville's training camp, several members of the organization took time to speak about Peterson's passing while reflecting on the type of person he was. Among those who spoke to the media were team captain Roman Josi and head coach Andrew Brunette.
"Wanna say what an amazing person Petey was to me and so many guys around the rink," Josi said. "He's done so much for this community that I'm lucky to be a part of for the last 15 years, and he's definitely had a massive impact on me."
Josi never played directly under Peterson, but the continued presence and contributions to the franchise and city made him a prominent figure well beyond his retirement.
One person who does have experience playing under Peterson is the Predators' current coach. Brunette formed a close bond with Peterson after suiting up for Nashville in its inaugural season. However, that was Brunette's lone season with the team during his playing career, though that didn't stop Peterson from checking in on his former player.
"With Brent, it was never about Brent. Petey was always about who he was talking to. Throughout my career, regardless of where we were, he always had the time to come and ask about me. You'd try to get how he's feeling, and he kept spinning it around." Brunette said. "He was an incredible, supportive coach and a friend, and he'll be very dearly missed."
The Predators announced Peterson's passing on Sept. 11 and will hold a Celebration of Life of the former coach at 12 p.m. on Monday at Bridgestone Arena. The event will be open to the public and livestreamed at NashvillePredators.com/Peterson.
After a parkinsons disease diagnosis in 2002, Peterson remained with the team in a coaching role through 2011, when he retired. Later, joining the radio team from 2014 to 2017, Peterson remained close to the franchise and was a fixture within the organization.
By creating the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's (PFP) in 2009, a frequent partner of the Predators, he ensured his legacy and impact would live on, helping those affected by the same disease he had lived with
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