Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins: Game Central, How To Watch, Injury Updates
Everything you want to know about the Predators and the Bruins, from the line combinations to injury updates and all the goals at the TD Garden.
Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins Game Information
- Who: Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins
- What: The 9th NHL regular-season game for Nashville and the 11th for Boston
- When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. CT
- Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
How To Watch Predators at Bruins
- In Market
- The Nashville Predators App
- Nashville – Channel 28.1 (WNPX) – Flagship Station
- Memphis - Channel 5.3 (WMC)
- Knoxville - Channel 8.2 (WVLT)
- Chattanooga - Channel 49.2 (WTVL)
- Jackson - Channel 7.5 (WBBJ)
- Louisville - Channel 41.2 (WDRB)
- Lexington - Channel 36.2 (WTVQ)
- Huntsville - Channel 48.3 (WAFF)
- Atlanta - FOX 5 (WAGA-TV)
- Out of Market
- ESPN+
Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins Injury News
Nashville:
- Forward, Mavrik Bourque, Day-to-Day, Game-Time Decision, Upper Body
- Defenseman, William Trudeau, Injured Reserve, Out, Upper Body
Boston:
- No current injuries
This Week's Biggest Predators Headlines...
- Veteran defenseman Brady Skjei has reportedly been mentioned in recent trade talks. The 32-year-old has been a fixture of the Predators' lineup, appearing in every game for the team this season.
- Nashville's leading goal scorer from a year ago began the season with an uncharacteristic drought. Filip Forsberg finally notched his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Betting Odds for Blues at Predators
- Spread: Boston -1.5
- Over/Under: 6.5
- Moneyline: Nashville -120, Boston - 142
Source: DraftKings
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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BRADY SHANAHAN
Brady Shanahan is journalism graduate from the University of Missouri, where he covered baseball and softball for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's from the St. Louis area and has contributed to The Maneater student newspaper, Columbia Missourian, KOMU 8, and KCOU as a beat reporter.Follow Brady_Shanahan_