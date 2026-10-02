Biggest Standouts From Nashville's Opening Night Loss

Nahville has fought through early-season woes in recent years, repeatedly taking several weeks to find a rhythm. The struggles begin on opening night, now having lost three of four since 2023.

Entering the season, there remained many question marks about what kind of team this would be. With a vastly different roster from a year ago, and now operating with a new general manager trying to take the team in a new direction, the Predators need to recognize the bright spots in an otherwise unspectacular outing.

So, who were the top contributors in the return of Music City Hockey?

Roman Josi

The Captain quickly showed that he is still in top form, scoring Nashville's first goal of the season. While trailing 2-1 in the second period, Josi received a perfectly placed pass from Filip Forsberg to snipe home the team's lone goal of the game.

With this goal, Forsberg set the NHL record for most consecutive opening-night games with a score, extending the total to 11 with his assist to Josi on Thursday. This goal offered a shot of adrenaline to not only the team, but to the fans as well. After a rough first period, the veterans stepped up when the team desperately needed it. If the vets can stay consistent while their younger counterparts find their footing, that is a good sign for when the team starts clicking.

Ross Colton

In his first game with the Predators, Colton embraced the team's "Smashville" moniker. Colton, never one to shy away from contact during his time with Colorado, led the team with six total hits. He made the most of each hit as well, brutalizing the opposing team whenever he could.

Colton has totaled at least 140 hits in each of his past five seasons. Meanwhile, Michael McCarron, who now plays for the Wild, led Nashville in hits last year. Colton did a solid job matching McCarron's intensity and proved he can potentially fill the Predators' enforcer role this year.

Juuse Saros

While the experienced goaltender did allow three goals, which ultimately was enough to bury the Predators, Saros had a strong first outing of the season. He saved 27 of 30 shots on Thursday night. That includes shutting down several breakaways from the Wild, which would have made a steeper deficit for Nashville.

The veteran proved that he is still capable of being a very serviceable goalie for a competitive team. On Thursday, Saros hinted at a return to form after a down year last season. His .900 save rate against the Wild is an improvement on his .894 rate from a year ago.

It is important to focus on the bright spots when they are few and far between, because those standouts will ultimately form the foundation for a contending team once the rest of the roster finds its form.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.