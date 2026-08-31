Bridgestone Arena Installs Ice Ahead of Predators' Season
With only a month until the first puck drops, the ice has been installed at Bridgestone Arena. First opening in 1996, the beloved Bridgestone Arena has been the site of the Nashville Predators' home ice for the franchise's entire history, since their first game on October 10, 1998.
Among the loudest and most volatile home environments across the NHL, the revered rink is sure to be the loudest orchestra in the Music City any time the Predators take the ice. From the percussion of stomping feet to the symphony of screaming fans, the forever home of the Predators is a symbol of the community despite being a non-traditional hockey market.
From September through June, in the best of years, the site becomes a sanctuary and a battleground. The rowdy Nashville fanbase looms over any visiting team, literally and figuratively. The thunderous roars of the crowd crash down on the opposition, while nearly 140 feet above the ice hangs a banner. The 7th man, it says on the 15-foot-long slab of fabric. Representative of the passionate fans that show up and surround the ice for 41, now 42, games each season.
For the 28th time, thousands of gallons of white-tinted water have been poured across the chilled sheet of concrete. The lines have been painted. The crisp, cool air fills the arena. The initial chill in the building indicates the calm before the storm. On October 1, over 17,000 seats will be filled by a hockey-hungry horde, decked out in armor of navy and gold.
Nashville boasts an all-time record of 588-362-34-87 and a 60.6% point percentage at home, making it historically one of the toughest places to play in the league. In the near 30 years of existence, the Predators have scored 3,064 goals on home ice, most of which have been followed up with a roaring "Hey, you suck" chant from the ruthless Nashville faithful, taunting opposing goalies in the process.
With just two of four preseason matchups at home, Bridgestone Arena will mostly lie in wait for battle to commence. The Predators' regular season begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 against the Minnesota Wild in the Music City.
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