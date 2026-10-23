Bruins Hand the Predators their First Shut Out of the Season

Nashville faced its toughest test of the years so far and the final statsheet showed just that. The Boston Bruins dismantled the Predators for the team's most lopsided defeat of the season to kick off a two game road trip to the north east.

In each of its prior three road games this season, the Predators have notched at least one point in the standings. One win and two overtime losses were the results of their first road stint. These previous outings showed the team's ability to compete away from home ice. However, Thursday's display showed none of that. Boston controlled the game from the first puck drop to the final buzzer to beat Nashville 6-0.

The loss marks the first time Nashville (3-3-3) has been shut out all season. Bruins backup goaltender Michael DiPietro was the one to earn the clean sheet for Boston. Alternatively, Nashville's backup Justus Annunen had a rough night in his season debut. After spending the beginning of the year on the injury reserve, Annunen allowed five goals, which marks the new team high this season.

Boston gained the advantage in the first five minutes, hinting toward a long night for the Juuse Saros-less Predators. Casey Mittelstadt scored the first of many Boston goals. Nearing the end of the first period, the Bruins got back on the board during a power play with Elias Lindholm scoring the team's second goal. Charlie McAvoy assisted on the first two goals of the game. He finished the game with four assists.

The two-goal lead was more emphatic than the scoreboard showed. The Predators were outmatched. As a team that has struggled to produce a strong all-around performance, they delivered their weakest showcase of the season. They were outmatched by a team that is capable of the consistency that Nashville noticeably lacks.

The two goal-period became a trend throughout the evenning as the Bruins followed suit in the second and third periods. JJ Peterka and David Pastrnak were the second-period goal scorers. Mark Kastelic notched the first tally of the final period before Pastrnak returned for his second of the night to put the game on ice, as if there was any doubt left.

A loss like this demands some reflection and a return to the drawing board. However, Nashville will have a short turnaround before facing off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m. on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

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