Centennial Sportsplex Takes Temporary Locker Room 'Off Line' After Privacy Concerns

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators practice facility, Centennial Sportsplex is currently under construction, leading to some adjustments as teams are sequesterd to different parts of the facility.

Maren Angus of Softball On SI is a member of the women's hockey league that plays at Centennial, and her team was assigned to Locker Room 9, once used to house Perani's, a hockey pro shop. Unfortunately, Locker Room 9 was in poor condition, featuring holes in the black tarp on the windows, blinds that didn't adequately cover the windows and trash and food on the floor greating the occupants.

"The privacy thing was the biggest thing," Angus said in a statement. "The black plastic tablecloth taped to the windows had holes that allowed people in the lobby to see in, and then the blinds allow people to see in from outside"

Angus noted that the team was moved to a locker room with appropriate privacy standards.

Welcome to the newest locker room at Centennial Sportsplex.



This ain’t it, @PredsNHL. The women’s league refused to change in here and we asked for a different locker room. pic.twitter.com/Bs6s1hzDOh — Maren Angus (@Maren_Angus) October 19, 2026

The Nashville Predators manage the facility. Chief Marketing Officer Bill Wickett acknowledged the shortcomings of the temporary locker room and said the space has been "taken offline" as a locker room, along with an apology.

"We are aware of the locker room assignment made yesterday at Centennial Sportsplex and fully agree that the condition of the room was unacceptable for its assigned use," Bill Wickett, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "It has been taken offline as a locker room; we apologize to any teams that were assigned to use this room in connection with preparation for practices or games. We are also undertaking a review of the processes and protocols that inform room assignments at Centennial in order to ensure that this does not happen again.

"We look forward to completing all of the renovations at Centennial, which will enable us to consistently provide each of the user groups with the first-class facilities that they expect and deserve."

The construction project at the Centennial Ice Rink is targeted for a September 2027 completion date. The project includes a new players-only parking lot, a new rear entrance, a dedicated dining area with a players lounge and recovery room.

In January the Nashville Predators finalized a lease agreement with Metro Nashville, committing up to $30 million in capital upgrades in exchange for operational control of the ice facilities.

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