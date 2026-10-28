Chris MacFarland Comments on the State of Nashville's Defensive Unit

Ahead of Tuesday's loss to the New York Islanders, Nashville's first-year general manager, Chris MacFarland, was a guest on 102.5 The Game. He spoke about the Predators' struggles on the blue line through the early stages of the season and their approach to the position, where the lineup has been in constant disarray.

While the Predators rank in the top half of the league in goals allowed, much of that credit goes to their goaltenders. Starter Juuse Saros has started nine of the first 12 games. His over-.900 save rate has been the team's saving grace so far, as the team allows an average of 29 shots on goal per game. That is the 8th-worst mark in the league.

MacFarland acknowledged the elephant in the room when asked about Nashville's poor defensive efforts so far this season. Entering Tuesday's game, 11 different defensemen had taken the ice for Nashville this season. The ever-changing, incoherent unit has struggled to find its way despite several recent roster changes.

"For any team that wins consistently in this league, you've got to have a good defense core. It goes beyond being strong in the top four. I think it's having a really good five and six," MacFarland said. "We are not where we want to be."

While he mentioned not having the unit quite to the point he would like it to be, he credited one of the team's new additions with his impact on the team so far.

"I do like the addition of [Jayden] Struble. He's an important identity-type player, a glue guy with some physicality that can move," MacFarland said. "I don't think that's a secret, we're trying to get more mobile. I like the bite that he has. I think there's another level to his game that we'll hopefully get out of him."

MacFarland hinted that the constant roster shifts will settle down as the season progresses, but he also hopes these early moves will uncover gems who can contribute as the year goes on. One player that he hopes will pan out is Daemon Hunt.

The Predators waived Jack Ahcan last week and claimed Hunt the same day. Formerly of the Minnesota Wild, Hunt could be the diamond-in-the-rough type of player that Nashville is looking for, but MacFarland is still keeping an eye out for other talent.

"Damon Hunt isn't a needle mover by any stretch, but he is a young man who has improved over the years," MacFarland said. "He's a defender. Does that mean he's an NHL regular? No, it doesn't, but we are going to give him an opportunity to see if there is a guy there that can give some jump from the back end."

As Nashville enters a new era of hockey, MacFarland wants the team's defense to return to its roots. He called defense the organization's lifeblood and highlighted guys like Shea Weber, Ryan Suter, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm as inspirations for quintessential Smashville hockey.

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