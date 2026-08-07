Counting Down the Best Nashville Predators Playoff Wins: 2015 Game 2 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
The Nashville Predators kick off the 2026-27 season in 44 days on Sept. 20 with preseason action against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators look to end a two-year playoff drought by getting the season off to a good start and starting first-year general manager Chris MacFarland's tenure on a positive note.
The Predators have won 56 NHL playoff games for seven series victories, with one Clarence S. Campbell Trophy in 2017 in the franchise's 28 seasons. Let's round out the offseason by looking back and counting down the most significant playoff wins in franchise history.
No. 44 - 2015 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
The Nashville Predators entered the 2015 NHL Playoffs as the second place team in the Central Division and were matched up against the third place team in the Central Division, the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round.
Nashville stumbled into the playoffs on a five-game losing streak. The Blackhawks made it six-straight losses, upsetting the Predators 4-3 in a double-overtime heartbreaker, stealing home ice advantage.
The Predators got a much-needed response in Game 2 as the offense exploded for its highest output since January 3, scoring six goals as they tied the series.
"It feels great. Winning is a lot of fun, and at this point of the season, it's a high stakes and it's a big game, and we come out like that," Predators' goaltender Pekka Rinne said. "It's fun to play at home. Obviously, second game at home and big, big, big tying game for us."
Colin Wilson got the party started three minutes into the game, picking up a loose puck on a Nashville power play and lifting it over Corey Crawford's shoulder for the opening goal. Chicago equalized with just under four minutes remaining in the first period after Niklas Hjalmarsson found Patrick Sharp flashing in front of Renne. Sharp pivoted and fired the puck past Renne, getting the Blackhawks on the board. Nashville reclaimed the lead before the period break after defenseman Roman Josi skated into a soft spot in Chicago's zone and fired a shot through a crowd, finding the back of the net.
Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane tied the game at 2-2, taking advantage of confusion during a line change. Two Chicago skaters screened Nashville defenders as they made their way to the bench, allowing Kane to slip behind the defense and rifle a one-on-one opportunity past Rinne to even the scoreboard. Four minutes later, Craig Smith put the Predators ahead for the third time on the night, collecting a deflected Cody Franson shot in front of the net and smacking it past Crawford.
The floodgates opened in the third period as the Predators scored four goals, three of which counted, to secure the important playoff victory.
Calle Järnkrok had a goal disallowed for goaltender interference when Mike Santorelli collided with Crawford and kept him from making a play on the shot. It didn't matter as Nashville clung to its one-goal lead until Filip Forsberg created breathing room by sliding the puck past a scrambling Crawford. Two minutes later, Forsberg found Smith on a breakaway through the middle of the ice. Smith's shot squirted through Crawford's padding, putting Nashville in front 5-2. Santorelli scored the exclamation point goal just 30 seconds later as Järnkrok poked the puck into Chicago's zone and found him skating down the slot. Santorelli poked the puck past Crawford and evened the series on Broadway.
"They stole some home ice here," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "We've got to go back into Chicago and get it back."
Nashville Predators All-Time NHL Playoff Victories By Series
2004 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2006 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2007 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 1-4)
2008 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2010 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2011 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2011 R2 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2012 R1 vs DET: 4 wins (W 4-1)
2012 R2 vs PHX: 1 win (L 1-4)
2015 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2016 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-3)
2016 R2 vs SJ: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2017 R1 vs CHI: 4 wins (W 4-0)
2017 R2 vs STL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 WCF vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 SCF vs PIT: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2018 R1 vs COL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2018 R2 vs WPG: 3 wins (L 3-4)
2019 R1 vs DAL: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2020 Qualifying vs ARI: 1 win (L 1-3)
2021 R1 vs CAR: 2 wins (L 2-4)
2022 R1 vs COL: 0 wins (L 0-4)
2024 R1 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 2-4)
This is the fourth article in a Nashville Predators On SI series counting down the 47 most significant playoff wins in Nashville Predators history.
- No. 47 - 2019 Game 2: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 46 - 2019 Game 3: Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
- No. 45 - 2015 Game 5: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.