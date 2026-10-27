Daemon Hunt Wants to Make the Most of New Opportunity After Being 'Rejected' By Minnesota

NASHVILLE — Nashville keeps tweaking things on the blue line. The Predators have made several in-season defensive moves and added another over the weekend by claiming defenseman Daemon Hunt from the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Hunt played in 11 games with the Minnesota Wild before being waived. The Predators claimed him on Friday, and he made his debut on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche in a 6-2 win.

"I found out at noon on Friday, and I was on a plane at 5," Hunt said. "The waivers is always really tough. I think being rejected by an organization is tough mentally, but just accepting that and not being frustrated by their decisions, and I'm very grateful for this opportunity to come here and be part of Nashville. It's a very cool city. Every time we visit here, I'm always like, 'it'd be so cool to play here.' So yeah, I'm just excited and excited for tonight too."

Hunt called the weekend overwhelming, dealing with the logistics of changing teams and integrating into a new group in Nashville, but he played well in his first appearance in Gold, logging two shots and a hit in just under 10 minutes of ice time with the Predators.

"Yeah, it's honestly been a pretty crazy three days," Hunt said. "Flying from Seattle, finding out three days ago, and flying here and playing two days ago. There's just been a lot going on, and I think, first of all, the organization's been really, really good to me. All the guys have been great, but I'm happy for this opportunity. I'm very grateful, and I'm just trying to make the best of things."

He's been with the Predators for less than a week, and the team hasn't held an official practice, playing a back-to-back over the weekend and taking Monday off before Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. But Nashville head coach Andrew Brunette cited skating and passing as his strengths.

"Well, you can see his mobility," Brunette said. "I think he's an effortless skater. Still trying to get to know him. I haven't seen him a whole lot in Minnesota, so my first impression is that I like the way he moves and the way he passes the puck. So we'll see more as we go."

Hunt affirmed Brunette's assessment, calling himself a pass-first defenseman, committed to making solid defensive plays and bringing high energy and effort on both ends of the ice.

"I tip my hat on my skating ability," Hunt said. "That's my game, moving my feet. I believe I'm a really good skater. I think that can carry myself a long ways. I think just playing good defensively, playing hard, competing. This is a very good opportunity for me. I'm just trying to make a good first impression and work as hard as I can."

The Predators used 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Sunday's win over Colorado as the organization continues its search for cohesive blue-line pairings. Nashville's gone that route multiple times this season, and Hunt said he doesn't mind the configuration as long as it gets him on the ice.

Nashville takes on the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, as Hunt strives to continue making the most of his new opportunity.

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