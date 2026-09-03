Evangelista Reacts to Trade, Reuniting With Former Nashville Teammate
Earlier this week, the Nashville Predators sent forward Luke Evangelista to the New Jersey Devils in return for a 2028 conditional first-round pick via Colorado and the Devils' 2028 second-round pick. The 24-year-old forward had played his entire NHL career in the Music City after being taken in the second round by the Predators in 2020.
Evangelista mentioned being shocked by the move as he was prepared to return to Nashville for his fifth season with the team.
"It was pretty much a shock. I thought I was going back to Nashville... I didn't quite see it coming."- Luke Evangelista
New Jersey's latest addition said his bags were packed and ready for his return to Nashville ahead of training camp, but his agent heard a move might be in the works. "My agent gave me like an hour, hour and a half heads-up that something might be going down, to stay by the phone, Evangelista said.
For Nashville, the trade leaves a spot open on the roster and a role to fill in the top-six. While the change of scenery means Evangelista, who was set to be a restricted free agent after the season, will have a chance to make waves in his contract year. A season ago, Evangelista accounted for 56 total points, which was fourth on the team, and the team's second-leading assist total at 44.
Evangelista expressed his excitement to play alongside some familiar faces, including a former Nashville teammate. Cody Glass, who spent time with the Predators from 2021 to 2024 before getting dealt to the Penguins, who later shipped him off to New Jersey.
In regards to rejoining his former Broadway castmate, this is what Evangelista had to say:
"Cody and I basically hit it off right away when I got called up to Nashville... an awesome human being. He was the first guy I called when I learned the news of the trade. I was pumped to get the chance to play with him again."- Evangelista
Meanwhile, the gap in the Predators' roster leaves a decision to be made with training camp right around the corner. While the trade opened three million in cap space, which could help in bringing in a larger contract, the team is expected to promote someone from within the organization. Last year's 5th overall pick, Brady Martin, is a name to keep an eye on with a potential shift from center to wing. Additionally, Matthew Wood is likely to take a leap with Evangelista's departure, hoping to improve upon his 30 total points in 71 games from a year ago.
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