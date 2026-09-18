Filip Forsberg Says Nashville 'Should Be Pushing For Playoff Spot'
NASHVILLE — New seasons automatically invoke new beginnings and excitement, as every team begins with a fresh slate. The Nashville Predators have an extra dose of excitement as the franchise embarks on its first season under new team president and general manager Chris MacFarland.
MacFarland got right to work this summer, making trades and signing free agents to refresh the Predators' roster and give coach Andrew Brunette the tools he needs to lead Nashville back to the NHL playoffs for the first time in three years.
"I'm very excited," Forsberg said. "I think this is a team that we should be pushing for a playoff spot. We did some good things last year and also addressed a lot of those things that we maybe didn't do as well, especially at the start of the season and with the guys coming in and the guys returning hopefully taking steps. I'm thrilled. I love this team. I'm really excited about it. We're going for the playoffs, and once you're there, anything can happen, as we know. Obviously, it's day two of training camp, and we've got 250 days till then, but so far, I like where we are."
One of the biggest areas MacFarland addressed in the offseason was Nashville's center positon. MacFarland traded for Jack Drury, and Mavrik Bourque, while signing Alexander Kerfoot as a free agent from Utah as the organization overhauls the middle of the lineup.
"I think, obviously, Factor's been carrying the load, really since he first got here, but he's obviously good enough to do that, and he can play both," Forsberg said. "He's first out the door on the power play, first out the door on the penalty kill, especially once Mac got traded at the deadline last year. We had guys - I think guys did a great job, but I do like that part a little bit better. We bring in Drurs [Jack Drury], who's played as arguably one of the best defensive centers in the league, Kerfoot, one of the best faceoff guys in the league, and then Bourque with his potential, and Woody [Matthew Wood] being center at the end of the season, we saw big strides with him there as well. I think going into the season, I feel like we're better prepared up there."
MacFarland's moves have rejuvenated and reinvogorated the veteran Predators as they've all used phrases like excitment, fresh start and energized to describe their mindsets heading into the new season.
"I always joke with my friends back home: a hockey head, you can't buy it. You either have it, or you don't," Jonathan Marchessault said. "Obviously, he's one of them that has it. So we're lucky to have him on our side. Like Stammer [Steven Stamkos] yesterday said, we're there to buy in and not question what he's doing because he always has a plan, he has something coming up. I think it's really comforting to be around this, and it's promising as well."
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