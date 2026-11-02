How Andrew Brunette Sees Shane Wright Fit in the Predators Lineup

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators made a big move over the weekend trading Matthew Wood to the Seattle Kraken for Shane Wright.

Wright was once regarded as the top prospect in the 2022 NHL Draft class but slipped to the fourth overall pick and hasn't quite met expectations for the expansion Kraken franchise. He played third-line right wing for Seattle this season, scoring three goals and four points in 14 games, but now gets a chance to return to his natural position at center.

"With Seattle, it seemed like he had a really good rookie year," Andrew Brunette said. "I've seen him on the wing, seen him at center. So we'll see where he fits here, but we're going to try to put him at center. Hopefully he can bring a lot of pace for our group in the middle of the ice."

Wright skated as the second center at Monday's practice, between Filip Forsberg and Nils Höglander, giving him a chance to build on his game and live up to his potential as a prospect.

"Yeah, it's exciting," Brunette said. "I think as a coach, you always believe that you can bring the best out of a player and help develop him into the best version of himself. So I think we're always excited to put work in and watch the growth of a young player. So, he's no different than all our younger players, but we are excited to work with him. Somebody that - as you guys watch practice today - he skates like he can skate. He brings that pace. So it was exciting to see."

Wright has 39 goals and 82 points in 183 NHL games across five different seasons with the Kraken before this weekend's trade. So what does meeting Wright's full potential look like with the Predators?

"I'm hoping he can be a top-six forward that brings a lot of pace to the middle of the ice," Brunette said. "He's responsible defensively from what I've been told, and solidify the center ice position for our group. That's kind of my hope. That's something we're going to push to do. I still believe he's a young player that probably needs a little bit more confidence, needs a little more belief if we're going to take that next step and hopefully get it to a big step from here."

That opportunity starts on Tuesday night when Nashville takes on the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are 12-2-2 and bring a four-game winning streak into Bridgestone Arena, but Brunette just wants Wright to play free in his Predators debut.

"I want him to have fun, be excited, and skate," Brunette said. "A lot of times you put too much information in a player's mind. I just think, for me, just try to be loose and free and enjoy it, and we'll build your game as we go here."

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