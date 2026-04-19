How Much Better Were the Nashville Predators in 2025-26? Statistical Breakdown and Leaders
The Nashville Predators were better in 2025-26, just not enough to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A year ago, they finished with 68 points, the third-fewest in the National Hockey. Like they only teams behind them in the overall standings, San Jose and Chicago, there was really one one direction to go, up, but the Pred wound up four points shy of the postseason.
While there decision on whether to go with a fast, or slow rebuild has yet to be made, in part because Barry Trotz is poised to step down as the general manager when a a successor is identified, he'll be leaving his replacement with a lot of assets and options for moving forward. Without factoring in contracts and ages, subjects for another day, the Predators still have star, albeit aging, players, a high-level goaltender who can still mkae the diference in any game, and lots of young talent.
It doesn't include the 12 drafts Nashville holds for the 2026 NFL draft after dealing away veterans like Gustav Nyquist and Michael Bunting. In addition to having their own own pick in the first half of the first round. the predators will have multiple selections in the second, third, fourth, and fifth rounds — plus another 12 in 2027. That's a dream scenario for the new general manager.
Moreover, a strong wave of incoming prospects has already started. Luke Evangelista, 24, just posted a 56-point season. Former Massachusetts right wing Cole O'Hara notched 44 points on 19 goals and 25 assists over 65 games with the AHL Milwaukee Admirals before getting a late call up. Matthew Wood, listed as 6-4, 202 pounds, played 71 games this season and totally 30 points, but also just turned 21 in February. All three are already considered top-six forwards.
Joining them over the next year or so should be last year's two first-round selections who are still only 19, forward Brady Martin (No. 5 overall), and Cameron Reid (No. 21), defenseman Tanner Molendyk (No. 24 in 2023). David Edstrom, the 6-3 center who was a former first-round pick of the Golden Knights, spent this season at Milwaukee, and former Penn State forward, a top-10 finalist for the 2025 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, recently signed a three-year entry-level contract.
But before we really start to get into where the frachise is going, especailly this offseason, a snapshot is required of what it did in 2025-26.
How Much Did The Predators Change From 2024-25?
Category
2025-26
NHL Rank
2024-25
NHL Rank
Wins
38
23
30
30
Points
86
T22
68
30
Win percentage
.524
22
.415
30
Regulation wins
28
T20
24
T27
Shootout wins
5
T6
2
T12
Goals
242
20
212
31
Goals allowed
267
26
274
27
Goals average
2.95
20
2.59
31
GA average
3.26
26
3.34
27
Shutouts
1
T27
4
T17
Power play %
23.1
11
21.9
18
Penalty kill %
81.7
5
81.5
7
Net PP%
22.3
5
19.7
15
Net PK%
85.0
6
81.9
13
Shots average
27.9
19
29.3
9
SA average
29.6
26
28.6
16
Faceoff%
50.5
15
51.3
11
Now for the individual leaders, including the top three players in each statistical category, plus who led the Predators a year ago:
Games Played
1. Steven Stamkos 82
(tie) Brady Skjei 82
(tie) Filip Forsberg 82
2024-25 Leader: Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei and Filip Forsberg tied at 82
Goals
1. Steven Stamkos 42
2. Filip Forsberg 40
3. Ryan O’Reilly 25
2024-25 Leader: Filip Forsberg 31
Assists
1. Ryan O’Reilly 49
2. Luke Evangelista 44
3. Roman Josi 42
2024-25 Leader: Filip Forsberg 45
Points
1. Filip Forsberg 75
2. Ryan O’Reilly 74
3. Steven Stamkos 66
2024-25 Leader: Filip Forsberg 76
Plus/Minus
1. Ryan O’Reilly +8
2. Zachary L’Heureaux +3
3. Adam Wilsby and Joakum Kemell +2
2024-25 Leader: Kevin Gravel and Adam Wilsby tied at +3
Penalty Minutes
1. Erik Haula 64
2. Steven Stamkos 58
3. Nicolas Hague 47
2024-25 Leader: Michael McCarron 102
Power Play Goals
1. Steven Stamkos 14
2. Filip Forsberg 11
3. Ryan O’Reilly 5
2024-25 Leader: Steven Stamkos 14
Shorthanded Goals
1. Ryan O’Reilly 2
Five players tie with one
2024-25 Leader: Gustav Nyquist 1
Game-Winning Goals
1. Steven Stamkos 10
2. Ryan O’Reilly 8
3. Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg tied with 3
2024-25 Leader: Steven Stamkos 6
Overtime Goals
1. Steven Stamkos 3
2. Roman Josi 1
(tie) Filip Forsberg 1
2024-25 Leader: Four players tied with 1
We'll wrap this up with a look at the primary player in net, We've already listed the team shutouts, which have been few and far between over the past couple of seasons.
Goaltending
Juuse Saros, 2025-26 (2024-25)
Games Played: 59 (58)
Goaltending Wins: 28 (20)
Goals Against Average: 3.16 (2.98)
Save Percentage: .894 (.896)
Shots Against: 1,700 (1,592)
Saves: 1,519 (1,426)
Goals Allowed: 181 (167)
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky and Instagram for the latest news.