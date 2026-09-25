How the Predators' Last Second Loss to the Hurricanes Will Help Shape the Roster

In Nashville's most recent outing, they seemed to be firing on all cylinders in the early going. They led 3-0 at the end of the first period. The team looked as good as it has all preseason. That is incredibly promising considering the fact that the lineup was made up of younger players. Most of whom have little to no experience in the NHL to this point in their careers.

Former first-round picks like center Brady Martin and defenseman Tanner Molendyk were among the top prospects to keep an eye on. Alternatively, Vitali Pinchuk's transition to the NHL and future with the team make it one of the most anticipated roster decisions of training camp.

While there was plenty of good for the Predators to hold their hat on in the opening stages of the game, that cannot be said for the latter. Nashville's Jack Drury tallied the team's final goal of the day at the 8:34 mark of the second period, extending the lead to 5-1. However, beyond that point, the momentum shifted, and the lack of experience was on display. The Preators showed their lack of closing ability. As the game progressed, the players looked frantic on defense with each Hurricanes goal, ultimately allowing five unanswered scores to lose the game 6-5. That includes the buzzer-beating goal with three seconds remaining.

Nashville still held a one-goal lead with a minute and a half remaining in the game. As Carolina slowly crept back into contention, the Predators offered no kind of response offensively, hoping to coast to victory on the large cushion they had built early. However, to play at the highest level, a player must be calm and sharp at any point across the 60 minutes on the ice. Nashville frequently became disoriented on defense while making line changes.

Andrew Brunnette will take Thursday's results into consideration, as there were certainly high highs which may have been undone by even lower lows.

Among the positive takeaways are the performances from Nashville's top line. The duo of center Mavrik Bourque and winger Jonathan Marchessault impressed with their already palpable chemistry on the ice. The French-Canadian connection was evident across the evening, especially during Nashville's early charge. The two should be expected to serve on the same line come opening day.

The experienced forwards face no risk of being cut. In fact, the roster is all but complete, with likely just a few depth spots still up for grabs. Pinchuk, who revealed a clause in his contract that would allow him to return to the KHL if he is left off the final roster, made an instant impact.

While the 24-year-old rookie missed the first two games of the preseason, he showed exactly why he was regarded as one of the top international players in the world. He was one of the final acquisitions of the Predators' old management, meaning current general manager Chris MacFarland will feel no obligation toward the center. However, he made his case nonetheless. Pinchuk netted the first goal of the game in his first-ever shift with the team. By the end of the period, he added another point on an assist to Marchessault. Solely looking at the first frame, Pinchuk's debut could not have gone much better.

Among the other notable names to make an impact were Molendyk, who had two assists, along with Cole O'Hara and Adam Edstrom, each with a goal of their own. Martin was a fixture of the offensive attack, and Reid Schaefer's hustle led to some of the Predators' most promising late-game scoring opportunities.

With a strong crop of forwards, all gunning for limited spots, Brunette's decision will be tough. Just looking at performance from this game alone, you can't deny that Pinchuk played like someone deserving of a roster spot. While imagining the future of the franchise, Martin is likely a prominent feature. Brunette must decide whether he is ready to push for the future or rely on depth pieces like Schaefer or O'Hara, who are still young and have potential but don't flash the same upside as the team's top prospect.

Nashville will have one more outing to put its roster to the test. The Predators and Hurricanes will have a rematch at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

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