Matthew Wood Reflects on His NHL Debut Season and His Opportunity at Center
NASHVILLE — For Matthew Wood, year one in the NHL was as much about absorbing information as it was about performing on the ice. Speaking with Ann Kimmel on Second Intermission, Wood described his rookie campaign as a crash course in professional habits.
"I think it was a great learning experience first year for me," Wood said. "I had a lot of fun learning how the NHL works. You have to come to the rink and take care of your body away from the rink every day."
Much of that education, he said, came from the veterans in the room. Wood credited the team's leadership group for steering the younger players through the grind of a full season — and for setting the tone for the club's strong finish.
"We had such a tight group of guys, our leadership group really helped all the younger guys out," he said. "I think that's why we had that really good push at the end of the season. All the credit I would give to the older guys who kept everyone in it and showed and led by example."
That mindset of soaking up knowledge didn't stop when the season ended. Wood said he carried lessons from his rookie year directly into his offseason preparation.
"I think I learned about everything and just tried to soak in as much information as I can and use that to affect all my training throughout the summer and come to camp and for the season ready," he said.
Beyond the on-ice development, Wood pointed to the locker room culture as a major factor in his transition to the league. He described a group dynamic built on equality between veterans and newcomers alike — something he said eased his own early nerves.
"Everyone likes to joke around and it's all in good fun," Wood said. "That's the great part about our veteran group is everyone treats everyone as equals and no one is above anything. Maybe coming in I was a little bit quieter and nervous, and I think everyone's made me feel really comfortable."
That welcoming environment, he added, extends to every new face that walks through the door.
"I'm grateful to have such great teammates to welcome me, and I think everyone welcomes all the younger guys, all the new guys, whether they're young or old, and everyone feels really comfortable here. It's a great place to play."
One of the biggest storylines heading into this season is where Wood fits on the depth chart. After spending most of his rookie year on the wing, he got a look at center late in the year and handled it well enough to put himself in position for an expanded role this fall. Early camp indications have Wood skating alongside Filip Forsberg and Nils Hoglander, a line combination that would give him a real chance to establish himself as an NHL center full-time.
That opportunity clearly isn't lost on Wood, who spoke about the value of getting reps with Forsberg in camp.
"Obviously, I'm trying to do my best in camp, and it's been great getting some reps in with Fil and all the other guys," he said. "We have some really big names on our team — O'Reilly, Stamkos, Marchessault, Josi, everyone else. There's a lot of great players to play with, even with all the new guys, young guys. I really enjoy playing with everyone."
If Wood can carry that chemistry with Forsberg into the regular season, it would mark a significant step forward — not just in his development, but in solidifying a spot down the middle for a team looking to deepen its center depth. Wood said he's put in deliberate work over the summer to address specific areas of his game, with that kind of opportunity in mind.
"I'm really looking forward to trying to improve on my next season, and I've put in a lot of work this summer to improve the things I thought I needed to improve on," he said. "I'm really hoping to improve personally and as a team, and I think our team's looking great and everyone's excited for the season. It's going to be a fun season for sure."
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