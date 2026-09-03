Nashville Announces New Jersey Numbers For Upcoming Season
Get to know what numbers the new Predators are wearing before the new year.
The Nashville Predators announced new jersey numbers for the upcoming season on Thursday. The organization announced the new numbers on social media, priming the fan base for the new year.
Nashville traded to acquire Jack Drury, Nils Hoglander, Mavrik Bourque, Ilya Lyubushkin, Ross Colton, and David Edstrom. The Predators signed Alexander Kerfoot as a free agent after two seasons in Utah. The organization welcomes Vitali Pinchuk on a one-year deal from the KHL. Adam Wilsby, Aiden Fink, and Ryan Ufko have been with the Predators, but have number adjustments for the upcoming season.
New Nashville Predator Jersey Numbers
- Defenseman, Adam Wilsby, 2
- Right Wing, Aiden Fink, 11
- Defenseman, Ryan Ufko, 12
- Center, Alexander Kerfoot, 14
- Center, Jack Drury, 18
- Left Wing, Nils Hoglander, 21
- Center, Mavrik Bourque, 22
- Defenseman, Ilya Lyubushkin, 46
- Center, Vitali Pinchuk, 51
- Center, Ross Colton, 79
- Center, David Edstrom, 84
Nashville Predators 2026-27 Schedule (All Times Central)
October 2026
- Oct. 1 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 3 - vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 6 - at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 8 - at Montreal Canadians - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 10 - at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 13 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7:45 p.m.
- Oct. 15 - vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 17 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 22 - at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 27 - vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 29 - vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
- Oct. 31 - vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 p.m.
November 2026
- Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 5 - at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
- Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 10 - at Los Angeles Kings - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 13 - at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
- Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m.
- Nov. 17 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 21 - vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 5 p.m.
- Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- Nov. 27 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 12 p.m.
- Nov. 28 - at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Nov. 30 - vs. Ottawa Senators - 12 p.m.
December 2026
- Dec. 3 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 5 - vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 1 p.m.
- Dec. 6 - at St. Louis Blues - 4 p.m.
- Dec. 8 - at Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
- Dec 10 - at Vancouver Canucks - 8 p.m.
- Dec. 12 - at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
- Dec. 15 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- Dec. 18 - at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
- Dec. 20 - at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
- Dec 22 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Dec 26 - vs. Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
- Dec 28 - at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.
- Dec 29 - at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
January 2027
- Jan. 1 - vs. Florida Panthers - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 2 - at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 5 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 6:30 p.m.
- Jan. 7 - at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 9 - at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 10 - at Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 12 - vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 14 - vs. Montreal Canadiens - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 16 - at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 18 - at New York Islanders - 2 p.m.
- Jan. 20 - vs. Vancouver Canucks - 1 p.m.
- Jan. 21 - at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
- Jan. 23 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 4 p.m.
- Jan. 26 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
- Jan. 28 - at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 30 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
- Jan. 31 - at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
February 2027
- Feb. 2 - at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
- Feb. 13 - vs. Anaheim Ducks - 12 p.m.
- Feb. 16 - vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 18 - vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 20 - at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
- Feb. 21 - at Washington Capitals - 5 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 25 - vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- Feb. 27 - vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
March 2027
- March 2 - vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
- March 4 - vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
- March 6 - vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
- March 9 - at St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m.
- March 11 - at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
- March 13 - at Winnipeg Jets - 2:30 p.m.
- March 15 - at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
- March 17 - at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.
- March 20 - vs. Boston Bruins - 4 p.m.
- March 23 - vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
- March 26 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- March 27 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
- March 30 - vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
April 2027
- April 1 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 3 - vs. Calgary Flames - 2:30 p.m.
- April 6 - vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
- April 8 - at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
- April 10 - vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
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