Nashville Announces Passing of Former Assistant Coach Brent Peterson
NASHVILLE — The Nasvhille Predators announced the passing of former assistant coach Brent Peterson on Friday. Peterson, 68, passed after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.
The Detroit Red Wings selected Peterson12th overall in the 1978 NHL Draft. He played 11 seasons in the league for the Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, and Hartford Whalers, scoring 72 goals and 213 points in 620 games. Peterson transitioned into coaching after his playing career, serving as an assistant for the Hartford Whalers for two seasons under his former head coach, Rick Ley.
Peterson assumed the head coaching role for the Portland Winter Hawks in 1991 and won three division titles in seven seasons. In 1998, his final season in charge, he led the Winter Hawks to the WHL Championship and the Memorial Cup Championship. He then returned to the NHL and accepted an assistant coaching position under Barry Trotz with the expansion Nashville Predators.
Peterson was an assistant coach for the Predators from 1998-2011, helping Trotz take the franchise to the playoffs six different times and winning 455 regular season games.
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce today the passing of our friend, our co-worker and our forever Nashville Predators family member, Brent Peterson. Brent was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2002 and not only personally battled the disease but started the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's in 2009 to support and enhance lives of people with Parkinson's, their caregivers and families.- Nashville Predators Social Team
True to Brent's nature, he thought of others before himself up until his passing this morning. Brent loved a good laugh and lived with Parkinson's for 23 years, facing every day with a smile and a joke, no matter what his battle brought to him that day.
In addition to serving as a beacon to so many involved in the fight against Parkinson's, Brent served as an inspiration to hundreds of Predators players, coaches, and staff members for nearly 30 years, first joining the organization as an assistant coach in 1998.
Please join us with love and prayers of support for Brent's wife, Tami, along with his son Brad, daughter Kristin, extended family and the many others who knew and loved Brent. He will always hold a special place in the hearts of our Predators family and all who knew him across hockey and beyond.
We join Nashville in mourning the loss of Brent Peterson. Brent was a first round pick of the Red Wings in 1978 and spent parts of three seasons in Detroit.- Detroit Red Wings Social Team
Our condolences go out to his family, friends and the entire Predators organization.
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