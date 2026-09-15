Nashville Announces Training Camp Roster and Schedule
The Predators' announced via press release on Tuesday the official roster and schedule for Nashville's upcoming training camp ahead of the 2026-2027 season. A full week of action for the Predators, including four preseason games, with two of those being at home at Bridgestone Arena.
Following this past weekend's Prospect Showcase, where Nashville's youngsters went 2-0 with wins over the Lightening and Hurricanes, the Predators released the full 55-man roster. The full list of players included 21 of which who appeared for Nashville a year ago. The team liste 31 total forwards, 17 defensemen and 7 goaltenders.
While the top lines are likely solidified, a competitve group will contend for end of the bench duties and help fill in the gaps for Nashville this season. Additionally, coveted prospects like Brady Martin and recent KHL signee Vitali Pinchuk will look to impress.
The training camp festivities will begin on Wednesday with physicals and team meetings before taking the ice for the first day of practice on Thursday. The team will be splitting into three groups, with group A kicking things off at 8:45 a.m., B at 11 a.m. and C at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. All on-ice training camp practices are open to the public.
Friday will follow suit with a second day of practice at the same time and location, but beginning with group B, followed by A and C, respectively.
Nashville fans will get their first taste of in-game action in the Gold Star Showcase on Saturday, featuring an intrasquad matchup at 2 p.m. at F&M Bank Arena. The game will serve as a final tune-up before preseason gets underway.
Preseason action starts the following Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena. After a single day of practice on Monday, the Predators return to the ice at home for the first time of the preseason, matching up with the Lightning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.
Another day of practice will follow the home debut before the Predators face the reigning Stanley Cup-winning Hurricanes at 6 p.m. on the road in North Carolina. The two squads will head back to Nashville for their final preseason showdown at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. All preseason games will be available to watch on The Spot-Nashville 28.
Forwards
- #9 Filip Forsberg
- #11 Aiden Fink
- #14 Alexander Kerfoot
- #17 Tyson Jost
- #18 Jack Drury
- #19 Cole O'Hara
- #21 Nils Hoglander
- #22 Mavrik Bourque
- #25 Joakim Kemell
- #27 Jake Lucchini
- #38 Chase Bradley
- #44 Brady Martin
- #45 Kalan Lind
- #49 Reid Schaefer
- #51 Vitali Pinchuk
- #53 Hiroki Gojsic
- #60 David Edstrom
- #61 Joey Willis
- #62 Felix Nilsson
- #63 Kyle Marino
- #66 Ben Strinden
- #71 Matthew Wood
- #79 Ross Colton
- #81 Jonathan Marchessault
- #84 Adam Edstrom
- #86 John Farinacci
- #89 Ozzy Wiesblatt
- #90 Ryan O'Reilly
- #91 Steven Stamkos
- #93 Austin Roest
- #97 Oasiz Wiesblatt
Defensemen
- #2 Adam Wilsby
- #5 Kevin Gravel
- #12 Ryan Ufko
- #20 Justin Barron
- #40 Viggo Gustafsson
- #41 Nicolas Hague
- #46 Ilya Lyubushkin
- #47 Jack Ahcan
- #48 Nick Perbix
- #50 Tanner Molendyk
- #54 Daniel Nieminen
- #57 Hunter Skinner
- #59 Roman Josi
- #64 John Prokop
- #76 Brady Skjei
- #85 Will Gilson
- #92 Andrew Gibson
Goaltenders
- #1 Ethan Haider
- #29 Justus Annunen
- #30 Isak Posch
- #31 T.J. Semptimphelter
- #32 Matt Murray
- #33 Ben Hrebik
- #74 Juuse Saros
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