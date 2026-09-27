Nashville Assigns Brady Martin and Others To Milwaukee, Reduces Roster to 26

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have reduced the roster to 26 players ahead of Monday's NHL roster deadline. The Predators have assigned forward Brady Martin, defenseman Hunter Skinner and goaltender Ethan Haider to the Milwaukee Admirals to play in the AHL.

Skinner cleared waivers on Saturday, while Martin and Haider were not subject to the waiver process. Additionally, the Predators waived defenseman Justin Barron on Saturday, unofficially moving the roster to 25.

Martin was selected fifth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft and played in three games a season ago for Nashville. He spent most of his time in the OHL, playing 24 games for the Soo Greyhounds, scoring eight goals and 24 points. He played in Nashville's training camp, playing in three preseason matchups before being assigned to Milwaukee. Martin projects as a top candidate for a call-up to the main roster after more development.

Skinner is a 25-year-old defenseman. The Predators signed him to a one-year, two-way contract this offseason after he spent 2025-26 with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, posting seven goals and 19 points in 60 games. The New York Rangers drafted him in the fourth round in 2019 and made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues last year. He now projects to spend most of 2026-27 with Milwaukee, adding size and puck-moving depth to a blue line in Nashville's broader rebuild.

The Predators drafted Haider in the fifth round in 2019 out of Clarkson University. He's spent this season bouncing between Milwaukee and the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, most recently getting recalled by the Admirals after going 4-1 with a 2.17 GAA and a .932 save percentage in five starts for Atlanta.

Nashville must reduce its roster to 23 players by Monday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. CT.

Nashville Predators Current Training Camp Roster

Forwards (14) 9, Filip Forsberg

14, Alexander Kerfoot

17, Tyson Jost

18, Jack Drury

21, Nils Hoglander

22, Mavrik Bourque

49, Reid Schaefer

51, Vitali Pinchuk

71, Matthew Wood

79, Ross Colton

81, Jonathan Marchessault

84, Adam Edstrom

90, Ryan O'Reilly

91, Steven Stamkos

Defensemen (9) 2, Adam Wilsby

12, Ryan Ufko

41, Nicolas Hague

46, Ilya Lyubushkin

47, Jack Ahcan

48, Nick Perbix

59, Roman Josi

76, Brady Skjei

85, William Trudeau

Goaltenders (2) 29, Justus Annunen

74, Juuse Saros

Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule

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