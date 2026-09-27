Nashville Assigns Brady Martin and Others To Milwaukee, Reduces Roster to 26
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have reduced the roster to 26 players ahead of Monday's NHL roster deadline. The Predators have assigned forward Brady Martin, defenseman Hunter Skinner and goaltender Ethan Haider to the Milwaukee Admirals to play in the AHL.
Skinner cleared waivers on Saturday, while Martin and Haider were not subject to the waiver process. Additionally, the Predators waived defenseman Justin Barron on Saturday, unofficially moving the roster to 25.
Martin was selected fifth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft and played in three games a season ago for Nashville. He spent most of his time in the OHL, playing 24 games for the Soo Greyhounds, scoring eight goals and 24 points. He played in Nashville's training camp, playing in three preseason matchups before being assigned to Milwaukee. Martin projects as a top candidate for a call-up to the main roster after more development.
Skinner is a 25-year-old defenseman. The Predators signed him to a one-year, two-way contract this offseason after he spent 2025-26 with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, posting seven goals and 19 points in 60 games. The New York Rangers drafted him in the fourth round in 2019 and made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues last year. He now projects to spend most of 2026-27 with Milwaukee, adding size and puck-moving depth to a blue line in Nashville's broader rebuild.
The Predators drafted Haider in the fifth round in 2019 out of Clarkson University. He's spent this season bouncing between Milwaukee and the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, most recently getting recalled by the Admirals after going 4-1 with a 2.17 GAA and a .932 save percentage in five starts for Atlanta.
Nashville must reduce its roster to 23 players by Monday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. CT.
Nashville Predators Current Training Camp Roster
Forwards (14)
9, Filip Forsberg
14, Alexander Kerfoot
17, Tyson Jost
18, Jack Drury
21, Nils Hoglander
22, Mavrik Bourque
49, Reid Schaefer
51, Vitali Pinchuk
71, Matthew Wood
79, Ross Colton
81, Jonathan Marchessault
84, Adam Edstrom
90, Ryan O'Reilly
91, Steven Stamkos
Defensemen (9)
2, Adam Wilsby
12, Ryan Ufko
41, Nicolas Hague
46, Ilya Lyubushkin
47, Jack Ahcan
48, Nick Perbix
59, Roman Josi
76, Brady Skjei
85, William Trudeau
Goaltenders (2)
29, Justus Annunen
74, Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Sept. 20 - at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. CT: Tampa Bay 2, Nashville 1
- Sept. 22 - vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. CT: Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2 / OT
- Sept. 24 - at Carolina, 6 p.m. CT: Carolina 6, Nashville 5
- Sept. 26 - vs. Carolina, 2 p.m. CT: Carolina 6, Nashville 0
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Joe Gaither covers the Nashville Predators for Nashville Predators On SI. He also oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Miami, Missouri and Vanderbilt college On SI sites.Follow JoeGaither6