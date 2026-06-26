Nashville Honors Legendary Scout During NHL Draft Weekend
The Nashville Predators welcome a new crop of talent into the organization this weekend with the NHL Draft. As the Predators look forward to the future, the organization celebrates and honors someone who's helped shape the roster for almost the entirety of the franchise's existence.
Nashville's altered its logos, endeering them with "DW" and moving the Sabertooth lower, in honor of late scout David Westby. Westby was a member of the scouting staff for two decdaces before passing away last March after a battle with cancer. He was 65. Logos throughout the draft room, along with lapel pins for the Predators staff witll feature the scout's initials as the franchise moves forward without him.
Westby was influential in the franchise's scouting and selection of players like Craig Smith, Colton Sissons, Seth Jones, Tommy Novak and Eeli Tolvanen and identified 2025 first round draft pick Ryker Lee for the Predators.
Predators Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting Jeff Kealty called the decision to honor Westby by altering the team's logo during draft weekend a 'no-brainer'.
“That's the least we can do,” Kealty told Brooks Bratten, remembering his former colleague and friend. “The Draft is what you work for as a scout, and given how much Dave meant to all of us in the organization, certainly, but really everybody in the scouting fraternity, this was a no-brainer to honor him like this. I think it will work out really well, and hopefully his family will be able to tune in on TV as well, but I think it’s going to look great.”
Kealty complimented Westby's organization in the scouting realm, and also complimented his professionalism, saying draft weekend is the perfect time to honor the long-time Predators' employee.
"Dave was such a huge part of our staff, the true professional,” Kealty said. “He was always organized, he always provided great information for us, and he did a great job for us over the years with some of the picks that he had for us. But also, just the coworker and the teammate that he was, because of the person he was… It’s such a big day for the scouting community, so I think the touch that we'll put on will be really nice for Dave.”
The 2026 NHL Draft will get started on Friday, June 26, at 6 p.m. on ESPN, while rounds 2-7 will be Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. on ESPN+.
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