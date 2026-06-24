Nashville Makes Second Offseason Trade With Colorado Avalanche
Nashville Predators general manager Chris McFarland makes the second trade of his early tenure as the Predators have acquired forwards Jack Drury and Chase Bradley, along with a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forwards Zach L'Heureux and Fedor Svechkov.
McFarland's second offseason trade comes with his prior employer after the franchise acquired forward Ross Colton and goalie Isak Posch from the Avs last week.
Zachary L'Heureux was drafted by the Predators with the No. 27 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He made his debut in Nashville in October 2024 and went on to play in 87 games over two seasons. L'Heureux missed the early part of the 2025 season with a lower-body injury, but returned in February to make 25 appearances in the second half of the year. The left winger scored nine goals and had 11 assists during his time in Nashville.
Fedor Scechkov was drafted by the Predators with the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and made his debut in November 2024. He appeared in 122 games over two seasons, scoring 12 goals with 22 assists.
The Carolina Hurricanes drafted Jack Drury in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Hurricanes before being traded to Colorado in January 2025. Drury's played in 268 NHL games with 30 goals and 52 assists over five seasons. He played in all 82 games for the Avalanche last season, scoring 10 goals with 17 assists.
“Jack Drury is a hard-working, reliable, full-sheet of the ice center who can handle the tough assignments while being elite in the face-off circle,” MacFarland said in a press release. “His addition to our forward group bolsters our depth in the middle of the ice, and we’re thrilled to have him on our roster. We’re also excited to add Chase Bradley – another young forward who’s had some NHL experience – to our overall organizational depth at forward.”
The Detroit Red Wings drafted Chase Bradley in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Bradley never signed with the Red Wings and instead signed a two-year deal with the Avalanche in 2024. He played 11 minutes across two games in November 2024 for Colorado before returning to the Colorado Eagles in the AHL.
This story will be updated.
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