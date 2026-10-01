Nashville Names Jack Drury Alternate Captain For 2026-27 Season

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators finished morning skate ahead of the season opener with a small celebration. New center Jack Drury jumped up from the team huddle at center ice and skated around the rink at Bridgestone Arena as his teammates cheered him on. The reason for Drury's skate? The gritty center-ice man was selected as a Predators' Alternate captain ahead of the 2026-27 season.

"Yeah, Bruno told me I'm going to wear an A this year," Drury said. "So big honor, big responsibility. Pretty easy with the rest of the leaders to fit in there and our whole team. I think everyone's really excited for tonight."

New Nashville general manager Chris MacFarland traded for Drury with one of his first moves in charge after watching him with the Colorado Avalanche for the last two seasons. Drury has anchored the Predators fourth line throughout camp, and is well revered for his competitiveness and commitment to the defensive end.

"I thought he brings a lot of energy, another voice in the leadership group that I think we need to hear," Andrew Brunette said. "This might make him a little bit more comfortable to speak up. Kind of does the right things on and off the ice. He's a highly competitive kid. It's kind of a no-brainer to bring him into the [leadership] group right now."

Drury's never worn the A in the NHL regular season, but he has some experience with it in preseason games and during his time as a junior player. He credited the Predators' leaders for making his transition to Nashville easy and said he's just been following their lead.

"Yeah, I think just keep doing the things I do." Drury said. "Work hard off the ice, on the ice. Be a good person, I think. Obviously, Josi, Stammer, Fil, all those guys take the lead, Factor, so just kind of follow their example and kind of keep bringing everyone along."

Drury's reputation as a hard-nosed player preceded him with the Nashville veterans. He has already played 268 NHL games between his time in Carolina and Colorado and is known for his strong faceoff ability and his on-ice determination.

"Yeah, obviously, first of all, just playing against him, seeing what a player he is," Filip Forsberg said. "So responsible, two-way player. Unbelievable defense, but also very good with the puck, great skater. Around the room, you can already see he's taking on that leadership role, which is great. You come into a new team; for everybody, it takes a second, but I think he stepped right into it, and it's been great. I'm really excited to watch him come into our team and grow together as we go."

Drury gets to wear the A on his jersey for the first time tonight as the Predators host their Central Division rival Minnesota Wild in the NHL season opener at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

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