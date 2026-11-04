Nashville Opens November With Huge Win Over Defending Champions

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators (6-4-5) pulled off back-to-back victories for the first time this season, opening the month of November with at 4-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes (12-3-2).

"Well, I thought we committed to the style of game we needed to play against them," Andrew Brunette said. "They're going to force you to play a certain way, and if you're a little bit stubborn or if you're not willing to, they'll make you pay. They showed that the first 10 minutes where we turned the pucks, we got lateral, we weren't ready for the pace or we were feeling our way in for the pace, and I think once we figured out the pace I thought we were the better team for the next 50 minutes. Obviously, the push at the end, which is typical, but I thought we did some things because we were committed to doing things and we wanted to do things, and I commend the guys for that mindset through that stretch because they're going to test you, and if you crack a bit, they make you pay."

The Predators had a tough time generating offense early against the defending champions as the Hurricanes' forecheck kept the action largely in Nashville's zone. Strong defense and goaltending allowed the home side to find their game without falling behind.

Shane Wright made an impact on his third shift in a Predators uniform, saving a puck from behind the Carolina net with Nils Höglander. The pair shuffled the puck to Filip Forsberg in the corner, who immediately drove at Pyotr Kochetkov's net but passed across the ice to Nick Perbix. Perbix skated and fired it past Kochetkov for his first goal of the season, giving Nashville a 1-0 lead at 12:32.

Alexander Kerfoot put Carolina on the power play with a hooking penalty at 17:22, but Nashville's penalty kill continued its excellence. The Hurricanes mustered only one shot on goal during the advantage, and Juuse Saros handled it, sending the game into the first intermission with the Predators leading 1-0.

Nashville doubled its lead early in the second period with a great play from Forsberg. He dumped the puck into Carolina's offensive zone at the blue line, intercepted Kochetkov's attempt to clear the zone, and then crossed a beautiful pass across the slot to a streaking Roman Josi. Josi scored his second goal of the season on Forsberg's second assist of the night, putting the Predators up 2-0 at 3:27.

The champions scored their first goal of the game at the midway point of the second period in transition. Jackson Blake found Shayne Gostisbehere up the left wall, and the defenseman carried the puck deep into Nashville's zone; he passed back to a trailing Blake, whose initial shot was blocked by Josi. Blake followed his own shot and backhanded the puck past Saros, cutting Nashville's lead to 2-1 at 10:28.

Steven Stamkos tripped up a Hurricanes skater at 14:28, putting Carolina on their second power play of the evening. The Hurricanes were a little more dangerous, knocking Saros' helmet off with a shot to the facemask, but Nashville's penalty kill stood tall again. The Hurricanes tallied two shots on goal, but the score held firm at 2-1 for the Predators.

The Predators retook a two-goal lead early in the third period with the fourth line. Ross Colton got on the forecheck behind the goal and found Josi at the blue line. Josi fired, and Adam Edström redirected it in front of Kochetkov for his sixth of the season, making the score 3-1 at 5:40.

Carolina pulled Kochetkov at 16:50 as the Hurricanes dug to get back in the game. But Nashville's defense hunkered down through the final three minutes and then got Colton free to extend the lead to 4-1 in the final minute.

Saros stood tall between the pipes all night, stopping 29 Hurricane shots for his fourth win of the season. Nashville's efforts snapped Kochetkov's 10-game winning streak for Carolina.

The Predators hit the road for their next contest, taking on the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 p.m.

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